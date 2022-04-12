LOOK: Ed Orgeron makes surprise appearance at Notre Dame football practice

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Notre Dame had a surprise guest from LSU at practice on Tuesday.

No, it’s not who you think. It was former Tigers coach Ed Orgeron.

Orgeron took in the Fighting Irish’s practice Tuesday morning — and it’s not without some irony. LSU opted not to bring him back after last season and the Tigers hired Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish opted to promote Marcus Freeman from defensive coordinator to the top spot to replace Kelly, who held the role for 12 years.

So it’s interesting the man Kelly’s replacing is taking in a practice in South Bend.

Of course, there are worse people to observe practice when a first-time head coach is in charge. Orgeron took LSU to the national championship with a team led by quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. While his time in Baton Rouge ended somewhat suddenly, he still has that experience and can provide some feedback about the Fighting Irish’s practice.

In his six years at LSU, Oregon totaled a 51-20 record, including 31-17 in SEC play. After an undefeated 2019 season that ended with the national title championship, LSU went 11-11 over the next two years and the university decided to move on from the former USC and Ole Miss coach.

The Tigers replaced him with Kelly, who had quite a run at Notre Dame. He won 113 games during his time in South Bend to become the winningest coach in program history — a mark previously held by the great Knute Rockne. Notre Dame also made a BCS National Championship under his watch, losing to Alabama 42-14 in 2013. His departure for LSU shook up the coaching carousel, and he recently pulled back the curtain on his decision to take the position, citing quality of facilities and being on “different paths” with Notre Dame’s athletics vision.