ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

LOOK: Ed Orgeron makes surprise appearance at Notre Dame football practice

By Nick Schultz about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2jnm_0f6lWjD300
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Notre Dame had a surprise guest from LSU at practice on Tuesday.

No, it’s not who you think. It was former Tigers coach Ed Orgeron.

Orgeron took in the Fighting Irish’s practice Tuesday morning — and it’s not without some irony. LSU opted not to bring him back after last season and the Tigers hired Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish opted to promote Marcus Freeman from defensive coordinator to the top spot to replace Kelly, who held the role for 12 years.

So it’s interesting the man Kelly’s replacing is taking in a practice in South Bend.

Of course, there are worse people to observe practice when a first-time head coach is in charge. Orgeron took LSU to the national championship with a team led by quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. While his time in Baton Rouge ended somewhat suddenly, he still has that experience and can provide some feedback about the Fighting Irish’s practice.

In his six years at LSU, Oregon totaled a 51-20 record, including 31-17 in SEC play. After an undefeated 2019 season that ended with the national title championship, LSU went 11-11 over the next two years and the university decided to move on from the former USC and Ole Miss coach.

The Tigers replaced him with Kelly, who had quite a run at Notre Dame. He won 113 games during his time in South Bend to become the winningest coach in program history — a mark previously held by the great Knute Rockne. Notre Dame also made a BCS National Championship under his watch, losing to Alabama 42-14 in 2013. His departure for LSU shook up the coaching carousel, and he recently pulled back the curtain on his decision to take the position, citing quality of facilities and being on “different paths” with Notre Dame’s athletics vision.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Kentucky Guard Dontaie Allen Announces Transfer Destination

After three years at Kentucky, former four-star forward Dontaie Allen has decided to take his talents elsewhere and transfer. But he won’t be leaving the Bluegrass State. On Wednesday, Allen posted a video announcing his transfer destination. At the end of the 100-second video, he revealed a Western Kentucky jersey.
LEXINGTON, KY
MLive.com

Mel Kiper thinks Detroit Lions will become first team in almost 50 years to draft 2 DBs in first round

ALLEN PARK -- Only two teams have ever spent a top-three draft pick on a cornerback. The Detroit Lions are one of them. Could they really do it again just two years later?. ESPN’s Mel Kiper thinks so in his latest mock draft, projecting the Lions to use the No. 2 pick on Cincinnati corner Sauce Gardner. And Kiper wasn’t done in the secondary either, projecting Detroit to use the No. 32 pick on Georgia safety Lewis Cine.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
The Spun

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife Releases Statement: NFL World Reacts

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers PR team released a statement from Kalabrya Haskins, wife of the late quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was tragically killed in South Florida last weekend. “I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Man acquitted recently for killing NFL football player Mario Addison’s brother shot and killed in Alabama

Just two months ago, Darrius Deveal Frazier, 25-years-old was acquitted in January of capital murder in the 2019 slaying of the brother of an NFL football player. According to AL.com, a Jefferson County jury, after two days of deliberation, decided Frazier fired in self-defense when he killed 27-year-old Gjamal Antonio Rodriguez and wounded Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Dedria Johnson, more than two years ago. Rodriguez was the brother of NFL lineman Mario Addison who played at Troy University and then for the Carolina Panthers. He now plays for the Buffalo Bills.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Big Ten Football Stadium Caught On Fire Wednesday

One of the more well-known football stadiums in the Big Ten caught on fire on Wednesday morning. Camp Randall Stadium, home of the Wisconsin Badgers, caught on fire during a construction project. Wisconsin’s athletic department released a statement after the fire was put out and confirmed that one worker was...
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Knute Rockne
Person
Ed Orgeron
The Spun

Wife Of Former Auburn Quarterback Releases Heartbreaking News

Some gut-wrenching news out of SEC country on Wednesday. Former Auburn quarterback, Jeff Klein, suffered a “significant” stroke according to his wife, leaving his brain severely damaged. In a heartbreaking statement, Klein’s wife detailed her husbands struggles; and that in the coming days he will be taken off...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Bonds With Son Jack, 14, While Playing Basketball & Football: Watch

The NFL star spent time with his oldest child by shooting some hoops and throwing the pigskin around at a gym. Tom Brady shared his love of sports with his oldest son Jack with a sweet Instagram photo on Tuesday April 12. The legendary quarterback wrapped his arm around his son, as they posed for a photo at a gym together. He also shared plenty of videos of the two playing basketball and having a catch with a football. It was definitely a super sweet father-son moment for the player.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Notre Dame Football#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Tigers#Irish#Ja Marr Chase#Sec#Usc
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Ohio State Lands Commitment From Top RB Recruit

Four-star running back recruit Mark Fletcher has announced his commitment decision to join the Ohio State Buckeyes’ already-stacked 2023 recruiting class. The No. 8 running back recruit in the nation (per 247Sports) announced his decision during an appearance with CBS Sports HQ on Tuesday. “[Columbus] is just the first...
COLUMBUS, OH
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Shares Hot Take On WNBA Draft Eligibility: "Why The Hell Do Those Young Ladies Have To Stay In School For 4 Years Before Being Able To Go Pro?"

With his season over, LeBron James will have a little extra time in his hands for the next few months. On Tuesday, he decided to use it to watch the WNBA Draft. Ass he watched the whole thing play out, the King couldn't help but protest against the eligibility rule that requires all players to be at least 22-years-old.
BASKETBALL
hypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" PE

Special player exclusive sneakers are expected to be gifted to the colleges that Jordan Brand sponsors every year, and lately it’s been the Air Jordan 6 that has been focal silhouette. So far, the model has been fashioned for Jordan’s alma-mater UNC, University of Oklahoma and UCLA, and now Georgetown University‘s variation has been unveiled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
The Spun

Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Ohio State Basketball Player Entering The Transfer Portal

An Ohio State freshman basketball player will be taking his talents elsewhere for next season and beyond. Freshman guard Meechie Johnson posted a message on his social media channels confirming that he’ll be entering the transfer portal. “Since a kid, I’ve always dreamed of playing at The Ohio State...
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
55K+
Followers
40K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy