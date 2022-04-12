Live updates: Spring practice No. 13

Spencer Rattler and Marcus Satterfield chat at South Carolina football practice (Chris Gillespie/Gamecock Central).

The South Carolina football team returns to the proving grounds Tuesday morning and the media will be allowed to watch the stretch period plus first five segments of the workout.

Gamecock Central will be there for you and will provide any pertinent updates at the link below and then will have more in-depth observations later on in the day.

Live updates from spring practice No. 13

South Carolina football practice schedule

Tuesday, April 12 Practice #13 – 9:30 pm; Open to Media Periods 1-5

Beamer Press Conference – 12:30 pm

Wednesday, April 13 Offensive/Defensive Players Press Conference – 11:45 am

Thursday, April 14 Practice #14 – 9:30 am; Satterfield/White Press Conference – Noon

Carolina Calls with Shane Beamer at Backstreets Grill – 7 pm

Friday, April 15 No Availability

Saturday, April 16 Garnet & Black Spring Game – 7 pm

Beamer and Selected Players Press Conference Post-Game

Final details for Big Gamecock Weekend

The University of South Carolina Athletics Department this afternoon announced final details for Big Gamecock Weekend, taking place April 14 – 16.

Big Gamecock Weekend Events

Friday, April 15

Beach Volleyball vs. College of Charleston at 11 a.m.

Men’s Tennis vs. Texas A&M at 5 p.m.

Beach Volleyball vs. Coastal Carolina at 5:30 p.m.

Baseball vs. Ole Miss at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

Cocky Trot 5K & Fun Run/Walk begins at 9 a.m.

Track and Field Gamecock Invitational – All Day

Gamecock Block Party sponsored by Palmetto Shirt Company begins at 10 a.m. on Williams Street

Beach Volleyball vs. Florida Gulf Coast at 11 a.m.

Baseball vs. Ole Miss at 1 p.m.

Beach Volleyball vs. Georgia State at 3 p.m.

Patrick Davis Pregame Concert begins at 5 p.m. in Gamecock Park

South Carolina Alumni Flag Football game begins at 6 p.m. in William-Brice Stadium

Garnet and Black Spring Game at 7 p.m.

Postgame fireworks following the conclusion of the Spring Game

Check-in and Win

As part of Big Gamecock Weekend, South Carolina Athletics will host 10 home athletic events that fans are encouraged to attend. At each event, fans can scan the QR code (locations listed below) to check-in. Each check-in will enter fans into a drawing for various prizes, including season tickets. The more check-ins a fan has, the more chances they have to win prizes.

Baseball Check-in Location : Guest Service Kiosk behind home plate

: Guest Service Kiosk behind home plate Beach Volleyball Check-in Location : Marketing table at entrance to Wheeler Beach

: Marketing table at entrance to Wheeler Beach Men’s Tennis Check-in Location : Marketing Table at entrance to Carolina Tennis Center

: Marketing Table at entrance to Carolina Tennis Center Track and Field Check-in Location : Near the main seating area of Cregger Track

: Near the main seating area of Cregger Track Football Check-in Location: Marketing Table in Gamecock Village (3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Cocky Trot 5K & Fun Run/Walk

It’s not too late to register for the Cocky Trot 5K & Fun Run/Walk. The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. and the Fun Run/Walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. Registration is $35 for adults and $20 for youth (17 and under). Fans will be able to register the morning of the race in Gamecock Village. Parking for the Cocky Trot 5K will be located in Quad 2 and 4 in Gamecock Village off National Guard Road. Parking lots will open at 7:30 a.m. Fans will be asked to move their cars from Gamecock Village at the conclusion of the race prior to lots reopening for the Garnet & Black Spring Game.

Gamecock Village/Pregame Concert

Gamecock Village will open at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 and close at 6:30 p.m. Fans can stop by to pick up this year’s football poster. The pregame concert featuring Patrick Davis will begin at approximately 5 p.m. and will conclude at 6:30 p.m.

Gamecock Walk

Fans are encouraged to line the Garnet Way as the team makes their way from the Football Operations Building to Williams-Brice Stadium at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Garnet & Black Spring Game Parking

Gamecock Park will open at 3 p.m. and is free to fans on a first-come, first-served basis. The LMC Fair Park lot will open for fans at 4 p.m. and will be $10 per vehicle.

Garnet & Black Spring Game Stadium Information

Gates for the Garnet & Black spring game will be open at 5:30 p.m. The Clear Bag policy will be in effect. Due to construction on the West Side of the stadium, not all gates will be opened. Seating is first-come, first-served for the Garnet and Black Spring game and the entire lower level will be open for fans. Students are encouraged to enter the student gates and sit in the student section. Concessions will be available during the spring game, including beer and wine sales.

