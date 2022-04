Many U.S. cities deserve accolades for their ecological efforts in recent years. Here we look at a few that we think are particularly interesting. Whether it’s a focus on parks, water, housing, or farmers markets, these cities all serve as examples of what we can achieve when we decide to put the Earth first. As everyone’s definition of what constitutes sustainability is a little different, the locales below are listed in no particular order. So instead, think of this as just a few examples of places doing some pretty cool things to try to save the planet.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 27 DAYS AGO