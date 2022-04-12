ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

As U.S. cases tick up, new White House COVID czar not overly concerned

By Giulia Heyward, Alexandra E. Petri, New York Times Service
Boston
Boston
 1 day ago

"Right now that is showing an uptick, but not showing substantial changes in what we should be doing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pAbTc_0f6lWE2e00
Dr. Ashish K. Jha, the new White House Covid response coordinator. His tenure begins as a highly transmissible Omicron subvariant, known as BA.2, has become the dominant version among new U.S. cases. Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The new White House COVID-19 response coordinator, Dr. Ashish K. Jha, said Monday that while there had been a recent uptick in new U.S. coronavirus cases, he was not overly concerned.

“We’ve got to watch this very carefully — obviously, I never like to see infections rising — I think we’ve got to be careful,” Jha said on the “Today” show. “But I don’t think this is a moment where we have to be excessively concerned.”

Jha, a public health expert, made several media appearances Monday, his first official day according to the White House, and he pointed to low hospitalization numbers across the United States. The vast majority of the country has low community levels of COVID-19, according to calculations performed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that are designed to assess the number of new cases in a community and the strain on its hospitals, a point also made on Sunday by Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s top pandemic adviser.

“Right now that is showing an uptick, but not showing substantial changes in what we should be doing,” Jha said on CNN, referring to the CDC framework. “And I think the CDC policy is right on this.”

And while he touted the role of at-home tests, Jha acknowledged many of those results may go unreported, underpinning, he said, the importance of hospitalizations as a metric.

Jha’s tenure begins as a highly transmissible omicron subvariant, known as BA.2, has become the dominant version among new U.S. cases. As of Sunday, the United States was averaging more than 31,000 cases a day, an increase of 3% over the past two weeks, according to a New York Times database, just a fraction of the height of the omicron winter surge.

Still, New York City and Washington, D.C., are among the places seeing steeper increases than the nation overall, though their average numbers of new cases remain far lower than recent peaks, too. Prominent officials in both cities, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Mayor Eric Adams of New York, have tested positive in recent days, as have some Broadway stars.

On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had tested negative in the past 24 hours. Harris had been considered a close contact of her communications director, who tested positive last week, but the vice president was now five days post-exposure, Psaki said.

A handful of colleges and universities in the country have reinstated mask mandates as they battle outbreaks on campus. On Monday, the city of Philadelphia announced it would soon reinstate an indoor mask mandate.

And after the Gridiron Club and Foundation’s annual dinner in Washington on April 2, at least 80 attendees tested positive, Tom DeFrank, a contributing editor for National Journal and president of the Gridiron Club, said in an email Monday afternoon. The number of new cases reported each day has been declining, he said, adding that reported symptoms remain mild, with several asymptomatic cases.

“Now that we are nine days after the dinner, the connection between a new positive test and our dinner is certainly arguable, particularly for public officials who have had a full week of public events,” DeFrank said in a statement.

“What it reminds us is the pandemic isn’t over,” Jha said on “Good Morning America,” referring to the number of cases after the Gridiron dinner, which included some Cabinet members. “We are still going to see cases of this virus spreading. And we have to continue to be vigilant. We have to continue to be careful.”

Neither Biden nor Pelosi attended the Gridiron dinner, and Pelosi said Monday that she would be leaving isolation Tuesday after testing negative Monday.

Elsewhere in the House, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., said Monday she had tested positive. In Connecticut, the lieutenant governor, Susan Bysiewicz, said she tested positive, too.

Jha also told the “Today” show that the CDC would get the final say on the future of the mask mandate on airplanes and other public transportation — but said that extending the requirement, which goes through at least April 18, “is absolutely on the table.”

Jha replaced Jeffrey D. Zients, who left the position to return to his private life, according to the White House. Zients, an entrepreneur and management consultant, steered the White House response and U.S. vaccination campaign through multiple variants.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

This new COVID variant will cause a wave in the U.S., experts warn

Scientists are worried that the BA.2 coronavirus variant — a more-contagious version of the omicron variant — will cause a wave in the United States. Why it matters: The United States has been in a lull period as of late when it comes to COVID-19 cases. A new wave of cases will upend the recent dip in infections.
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

What Fauci sees coming with the BA.2 coronavirus subvariant in the U.S.

The U.S. could follow the trend of the United Kingdom and see a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. The chief medical adviser to President Biden said that though cases are still trending down across the U.S., some states are seeing a rise.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Rashida Tlaib
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#New York City#Aircraft#The White House#American
Reuters

U.S. VP Harris's husband tests positive for COVID-19 -White House

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris's husband, Douglas Emhoff, tested positive on Tuesday for COVID-19, the White House said in a statement. Harris tested negative for the virus, but out of an abundance of caution, is not attending an event at the White House on Tuesday evening, the White House said.
U.S. POLITICS
thecheyennepost.com

Rep. Liz Cheney, challenger Harriet Hageman smash fundraising records

Both Rep. Liz Cheney and challenger Harriet Hageman broke their previous fundraising records in the first quarter of 2022, with Hageman surpassing the million-dollar mark and Cheney almost reaching $3 million. The Hageman campaign nearly tripled its fundraising from one quarter to the next: In the first quarter of this...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

COVID 'stealth' variant is fueling rise in cases in HALF of US states with infections up 25% up on last week - but White House pandemic chief says Americans should not be 'excessively concerned'

Covid cases are starting to rise once again in parts of the U.S. after nearly three months of declines coming off of the massive winter Omicron surge - but health officials say it's not a cause for concern because hospitalizations and deaths remain low. Dr Ashish Jha, the White House...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Former FDA chief says Covid cases in the US are likely to 'go up from here before we see a decline' but does not think another surge is around the corner even while Fauci and the WHO warn otherwise: Nationwide cases down 11% over past week

Some experts and health officials are warning that Covid cases will start rising again in the U.S., with wastewater figures and data from overseas showing that a resurgence in the receding virus could be around the corner. Not all are in agreement, though, with others confident that while the nation will likely suffer a slight uptick in cases soon, a full-fledged surge is unlikely this spring.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Scientists worry virus variant may push up covid cases in U.S.

With coronavirus cases rising in parts of Europe and Asia, scientists worry that an extra-contagious version of the omicron variant may soon push cases up in the United States too. Experts are also keeping their eyes on another mutant: a rare delta-omicron hybrid that they say doesn’t pose much of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy