Lexington, KY

KSR Today: Good News, Bad News and Fake News

 3 days ago
KSR photo

Everything the Kentucky basketball offseason has to offer was served up on a plate for the BBN Monday. We heard positive buzz about Oscar Tshiebwe, potentially bad news on Shaedon Sharpe and John Calipari had to respond to a fake social media account after so many folks were duped, including our own Matt Jones.

First, the bad news. We’ve all been waiting for initial reports that Shaedon Sharpe was in fact remaining in the NBA Draft. Despite his absence on the court, for months folks around the program insisted Sharpe would eventually play for Kentucky. The Herald-Leader’s Ben Roberts is the first to report that sentiment has changed. “Kentucky now expects that he’ll ultimately decide to enter and stay in this year’s NBA Draft.” Even though it’s expected for a projected Top 10 pick to go to the Draft, that’s not going to be fun when Sharpe ultimately decides to depart without ever stepping onto the hardwood in a UK uniform.

The good news is that the winds are shifting, pointing Oscar Tshiebwe back to Kentucky. Andrew Slater is one of many folks who believe that UK’s first ever unanimous National Player of the Year will be back in Lexington next fall. Matt Jones shared that Oscar’s NIL roadblocks appear to have been removed, paving the way for a potential return.

The silliest Monday development came from Marc Fiscarelli. Who is Marc Fiscarelli? According to his Twitter bio, he’s a USBWA member that covers Northwestern and UIC. According to Google, that person only exists on Twitter. The Fake Account shared that John Calipari was meeting with Mitch Barnhart to “discuss the head coach’s future and expectations moving forward for the program.” The buzz was so palpable, John Calipari was asked about it while attending an awards ceremony with Oscar in St. Louis.

Even though it’s technically the offseason, there’s never a dull moment in the Big Blue Nation.

Rhyne Howard is the Top Pick in the WNBA Draft

Rhyne Howard achieved just about every individual accomplishment possible in her Kentucky basketball career and Monday night was the perfect capstone. Howard was selected by the Atlanta Dream with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, a first for a Kentucky Wildcat. She joins rare air among all-time great Kentucky Wildcats.

Even though many believed Howard was destined to be the top pick for quite some time, she was still overwhelmed with emotion after her name was called. “I’m shaking right now,” Howard told ESPN’s Holly Rowe. “This is a dream come true. It’s real. I don’t know,” she laughed.

Spring Practice is Not Over

Kentucky’s late change at offensive coordinator shook up the spring schedule. Typically the season ends with the Blue-White scrimmage. This year they still have two or three more practices. We’ll hear from some of the new freshmen early enrollees this morning, followed by Mark Stoops’ spring practice review tomorrow. Freddie Maggard joined me and Adam Luckett to review the wintry Spring Game on 11 Personnel. Give it a listen.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Softball

No. 8 Kentucky is traveling to Louisville this evening to put a hurting on the Cards. Hopefully weather permits the 6 pm first pitch at Ulmer Stadium. It rained overnight, but is expected to slow down around lunchtime, potentially allowing enough time to dry out the field. If you’re in Louisville, you can bring your lawn chair and watch the Cats dominate the Cards for free from behind the outfield fence.

On the diamond closer to home, the Bat Cats are hosting Bellarmine at Kentucky Proud Park. The Knights almost defeated the Cats in the first matchup. First pitch is at 6:30 pm.

Who is Costing this man $1 Million?

If Devin Booker and Chris Paul deliver, this bettor has to consider and early cash out.

BTI Sucks

The worst sports blogger in the history of the internet is back at it again this week. Bryan the Intern is ranking each and every one of John Calipari’s basketball players since he arrived at the University of Kentucky. Although there were few fireworks in his first edition, I have a feeling today’s rankings will spark a conversation or two.

Japanese Baseball does not Suck

Major League Baseball could learn a thing or two from our friends across the Pacific Ocean. They want butts in seats? Host a mascot fight before every game.

