New Orleans, LA

Arch Manning’s On3 NIL value surpasses $2 million

By Jeremy Crabtree about 6 hours
 5 days ago
(Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Arch Manning’s already massive On3 NIL Valuation has ballooned once again.

The Five-Star Plus+ quarterback and top-ranked 2023 recruit from New Orleans Isidore Newman saw a 31% increase in his On3 NIL valuation this week. He now has a value of $2.1 million.

Only two other high school athletes currently have NIL valuations surpassing $2 million: viral basketball sensations Bronny James and Mikey Williams. In the On3 NIL 100, which includes high school and college football and men’s basketball players, Manning has climbed to No. 4. He only sits behind James, Williams and Shareef O’Neal, and the gap between O’Neal and Manning is closing quickly.

Why did Arch Manning’s NIL value increase?

Arch Manning’s value increase is three-fold.

Experts say another a big reason why Arch Manning’s On3 NIL Valuation increased so much was the Louisiana High School Athletic Association announced last week it was allowing high school student-athletes to profit off their names, images and likenesses.

“I don’t think the Manning family is going to rush into any kind of deal because of this change,” one NIL observer told On3. “But I think this can certainly strengthen his leverage if he wants to do something before he moves on to college.”

Fox Sports College Football Analyst Bruce Feldman agrees.

“Without question, the biggest winner is Arch Manning,” Feldman said a source told him.

Manning continues to take visits

Another reason why Arch Manning’s On3 NIL Valuation has increased is because he is coming off a round of key unofficial visits to top teams like Alabama, Texas, Georgia and even Virginia.

Arch Madness is at its peak.

No recruitment has captured the football public’s attention in the past decade like Arch Manning’s.

What makes Manning’s recruitment so compelling is that there is a sense of secrecy. Unlike other recruits that share recruiting news immediately on social media, Manning’s recruitment lives in a vacuum and interviews are few and far between. Hearsay, message board gossip and viral out-of-context Instagram videos are more prevalent than facts about where things stand.

Arch Manning joins Twitter

Two weeks ago, Manning joined Twitter. NIL insiders say the quarterback’s value has grown even more robust thanks this his verified account. Manning now has more than 8,200 followers on Twitter. His On3 Per Post Value is worth $4.1K on the social platform.

“When a Twitter account is verified, it lets users know an account is authentic and not run by an impersonator,” said Mit Winter, a sports attorney at Kansas City-based Kennyhertz Perry LLC. “It also shows that an account has authentic value.”

Blake Lawrence, the co-founder and CEO of Opendorse, agrees with Winter’s assessment.

“Athletes with verified social media accounts have instant credibility with potential brand partners,” said Lawrence, a former four-star recruit who played at Nebraska before starting Opendorse, a NIL technology provider with more than 70,000 clients and relationships with hundreds of professional and college sports programs.

“The verified ‘badge’ does two things for an athlete. No. 1, it increases their likelihood to be selected by a brand partner. No. 2, it increases the amount they are able to charge brand partners.”

Latest in Arch Manning’s recruitment

Arch Manning’s recruitment remains the biggest storyline in the college football world. He surprised many when he showed up on an unofficial visit last weekend at Virginia.

However, the latest intel from reporters and college coaches close to Manning indicates his recruitment is a three-team race between the Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide.

“I would say it’s 33%, 33% and 33%,” one coaching contact close to Manning’s recruitment said. “We’ve got as good of a shot as anybody.”

Manning made much-publicized visits to all three schools in March and April. In addition, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine favors the Crimson Tide (36.7%), Longhorns (30.2%) and Bulldogs (25.9%).

What is the On3 NIL Valuation?

The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

The On3 NIL 100 is the first of its kind and the defacto NIL ranking of the top 100 high school and college athletes ranked by market valuation.

