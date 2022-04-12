Winter Weather Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Crittenden FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and West Tennessee, including the following counties, in East Arkansas, Crittenden. In West Tennessee, Shelby. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying areas and street flooding with poor drainage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 349 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain will move into the area as thunderstorms move across the area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, West Memphis, Marion, Millington, Meeman Shelby Forest State Park, T O Fuller State Park, Cordova, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Edmondson, Sunset, Anthonyville, Jericho, Frayser, Midtown Memphis, Downtown Memphis and Ellendale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
