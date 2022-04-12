Winter Weather Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Prowers County Including Lamar; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 7 PM MDT today for strong winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224 and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and all of the southeast plains Red Flag Warning has been issued from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Thursday for strong winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224 and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...226... 235...236 AND 237 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...226...235... 236 AND 237 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Thursday. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 224...226...235...236 and 237. * Winds...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph will diminish this evening, with gusty west winds of 20 to 40 mph developing once again late Thursday morning through early Thursday evening. * Timing...Ending at 7 PM tonight and starting again Thursday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.

ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO