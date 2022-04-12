ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Norte County, CA

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 06:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 16:31:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-26 04:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Upper Koyukuk Valley; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Drifting Snow Over Interior Summits Northeast winds gusting to 25 mph along with drifting snow will continue this evening over Elliot and Dalton Highway Summits north and west of Livengood. Winds will decrease late tonight, and conditions should improve by Saturday morning. Winds are expected to increase again over Elliot, Dalton and Steese Highway Summits Sunday night and Monday. For the latest weather forecast go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks and for the latest road conditions go to 511.alaska.gov
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 07:03:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CHST SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet today are peaking and should diminish to between 9 and 11 feet tonight and between 8 and 10 feet Friday. * WHERE...West facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Through Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These west swells are being caused by fresh to strong monsoon flow and Typhoon Malakas.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 14:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Louisiana...and central and west central Mississippi. Target Area: Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Madison Parish, northern Warren and southeastern Issaquena Counties through 445 PM CDT At 410 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Eagle Bend, or 10 miles east of Tallulah, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Eagle Bend around 415 PM CDT. Redwood around 425 PM CDT. Valley Park around 435 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MADISON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crittenden by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Crittenden FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and West Tennessee, including the following counties, in East Arkansas, Crittenden. In West Tennessee, Shelby. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying areas and street flooding with poor drainage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 349 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain will move into the area as thunderstorms move across the area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, West Memphis, Marion, Millington, Meeman Shelby Forest State Park, T O Fuller State Park, Cordova, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Edmondson, Sunset, Anthonyville, Jericho, Frayser, Midtown Memphis, Downtown Memphis and Ellendale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 14:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Highest accumulations over Fallon County. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Carter, Custer and Fallon. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will reduce visibility below a quarter mile for a significant period of time. Drifting snow will create changing road conditions. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
CARTER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia, Eastern Franklin, Lamoille, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Franklin; Lamoille; Orleans; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Lamoille, northwestern Caledonia, southwestern Orleans, north central Chittenden and southwestern Franklin Counties through 545 PM EDT At 510 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fletcher, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Greensboro, Johnson Village, Eden, Cambridge, Stannard, Cambridge Village, Glover, Albany, Jeffersonville Village, Hyde Park, Wolcott, Barton, Fairfax, Greensboro Bend, Sheffield, Belvidere Center, Belvidere, Waterville, Wheelock and Willoughby. This includes the following highways Interstate 89 between mile markers 107 and 112. Interstate 91 between mile markers 146 and 159. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CALEDONIA COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Cook; DuPage; Eastern Will; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will Gusty showers and thunderstorms will impact portions of Kendall, Will, northeastern Kankakee, eastern Kane, DuPage, Cook and northern Lake Counties through 500 PM CDT At 409 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of gusty showers and thunderstorms along a line extending from near Plano to near Grant Park. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Isolated wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Cicero, Hammond, Gary, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Elmhurst and Lombard. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Issaquena, Sharkey, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Louisiana...and central, northwestern and west central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Issaquena; Sharkey; Yazoo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN YAZOO...NORTH CENTRAL ISSAQUENA AND SHARKEY COUNTIES At 412 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fitler, or 11 miles southwest of Rolling Fork, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Rolling Fork around 430 PM CDT. Anguilla and Holly Bluff around 435 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Mayersville and Cary. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Barton, Chase, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Marion, McPherson, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Barton; Chase; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Rice; Russell; Saline FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Russell, Lincoln, Barton, Ellsworth, Saline, Rice, McPherson, Marion and Chase Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Prowers County Including Lamar; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 7 PM MDT today for strong winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224 and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and all of the southeast plains Red Flag Warning has been issued from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Thursday for strong winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224 and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...226... 235...236 AND 237 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...226...235... 236 AND 237 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Thursday. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 224...226...235...236 and 237. * Winds...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph will diminish this evening, with gusty west winds of 20 to 40 mph developing once again late Thursday morning through early Thursday evening. * Timing...Ending at 7 PM tonight and starting again Thursday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE

