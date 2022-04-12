ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New eye-popping, wallet busting CPI inflation hits 8.5%

By Karen Curtis
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInflation is soaring higher than economists expected, something the White House had said it was bracing for. The Consumer Price Index numbers out today show the consumer price index jumped to 8.5% last...

