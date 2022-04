Vocal opponents of the $220-million plan to save the Industrial Trust Tower are in the minority. From several City Council members to nearly every mayoral candidate, the deal has received a fairly positive review. Council President John Igliozzi anticipates a green light from his council colleagues, portraying the proposed transformation of the so-called "Superman Building" into apartments and commercial space as the only viable option. ...

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 28 MINUTES AGO