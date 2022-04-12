Flood Advisory issued for Davidson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Arkansas; Bradley; Calhoun; Cleveland; Drew; Jefferson; Lincoln; Ouachita The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Western Arkansas County in southeastern Arkansas Bradley County in southeastern Arkansas Cleveland County in southeastern Arkansas Northwestern Drew County in southeastern Arkansas Southeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Arkansas Lincoln County in southeastern Arkansas Calhoun County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern Ouachita County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 413 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pine Bluff, Warren, Fordyce, Star City, Rison, Hampton, Altheimer, Gould, Hermitage, Humphrey, Wilmar, Grady, Kingsland, Thornton, Almyra, Harrell, Herbine, Mt Elba, Toledo and Feenyville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
