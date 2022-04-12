ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockies' Daniel Bard: Blows save chance

Bard (1-0) allowed a solo home run in the ninth inning to blow the save, though he also was awarded a win, Monday...

The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
FOX Sports

Iglesias leads Rockies against the Rangers after 4-hit performance

LINE: Rangers -157, Rockies +136; over/under is 10 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the Texas Rangers after Jose Iglesias had four hits against the Rangers on Monday. Texas went 60-102 overall and 36-45 at home a season ago. The Rangers slugged .375 as a team last...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Koch: Contract selected by Seattle

Koch's contract was selected by the Mariners on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Koch began the regular season at Triple-A Tacoma and struck out five in two innings during a pair of relief appearances. He hasn't pitched in the majors since 2019 and should serve mainly in a low-leverage role out of the Mariners' bullpen.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Rangers' Offense Sputters in 4-1 Loss To Rockies

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers fell to the Colorado Rockies Tuesday night, losing by a score of 4-1. The Rangers were swept in the two-game series at Globe Life Field, and are now 1-4 this season. The Rangers offense, which entered this series as the Major League leader...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ashton Goudeau: Tallies save in extras

Goudeau allowed one walk and struck out one in a scoreless 10th inning to earn the save Monday against the Rangers. Goudeau entered the game with a two-run lead, though it was still a difficult outing given the presence of a runner at second base. He was unbothered, however, as he struck out the first batter he faced. After allowing a one-out walk, Goudeau induced a double play to end the game to pick up the first save of his career. Though he did well in the role, Goudeau isn't likely to see more save chances in the immediate future. He was pushed into the role Monday after both Daniel Bard and Alex Colome had been used earlier in the matchup.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Dealing with sore calf

McMahon isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers while managing some calf soreness, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. McMahon was struck in the calf in Monday's batting practice and was then hit by a pitch twice during the subsequent win over the Rangers, so he's received the day off Tuesday to rest his calf. It doesn't appear to be a serious issue, and the 27-year-old could be back in the lineup Thursday against the Cubs following Wednesday's scheduled off day.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

New Rockies outfielders settle in at vast Coors Field

DENVER (AP) — Randal Grichuk already has deep thoughts about playing the outfield at cavernous Coors Field. Namely, a little deeper the more beneficial for the Colorado Rockies centerfielder. It’s an outfield reorientation for Grichuk and fellow Rockies newcomer Kris Bryant. Backing up a step or several becomes a...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' Luis Cessa: Starting Thursday

Cessa will start Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 29-year-old has covered 2.2 innings across his first two appearances out of the bullpen this season, so he's likely serving as an opener for Reiver Sanmartin, who was previously scheduled to start Thursday. Cessa was believed to be in the mix for save chances, but Tony Santillan and Art Warren have picked up the first two saves of the year for the Reds.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Chad Kuhl: Falls short of win

Kuhl got a no-decision during Tuesday's 4-1 victory over Texas, allowing one run on two hits and four walks with five strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Making his first start with his new team, Kuhl encountered trouble in the second and fifth innings, but he pitched well in the first, third and fourth. Although the four walks are concerning, the 29-year-old showed enough to merit streaming consideration in road starts. He lines up to take the hill next against at home against the Phillies.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Works four frames

Kopech allowed one run on two hits and two walks over four innings in Sunday's win over the Tigers. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Kopech coughed up an RBI triple to Victor Reyes in the second inning but kept the Tigers off the board otherwise. He started in four of his 44 appearances last season and never threw more than five innings in a single outing. The White Sox look to finally be stretching him out as a full-time starter after he missed the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons. Kopech is lined up to face the Rays at home next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Sitting Monday

Arozarena will sit Monday against Oakland, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Arozarena started all three games in the opening series against the Orioles, grabbing three hits. The Rays will turn to their depth throughout the season to give the regulars plenty of rest, however, and it's Arozarena's turn to sit this time around. Josh Lowe will get the start in left field.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Connor Brogdon: Sent to Triple-A

Brogdon was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Brogdon surrendered two runs over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's loss, and he'll head down to the minors in favor of a fresh arm. He had a 3.43 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB over 57.2 innings for Philadelphia last season and is likely to rejoin the big-league club before too long.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Randal Grichuk robs Corey Seager of go-ahead homer with amazing catch

Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk made a ridiculous play to rob Texas Rangers star Corey Seager of a three-run homer on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field. With the Rangers trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Seager cranked what appeared to be a go-ahead three-run dinger, but Grichuk brought it back.
DENVER, CO
Panhandle Post

Rockies take care of Texas again, move to 4-1 in early season

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kris Bryant got his first two RBIs in a Colorado uniform and the Rockies stretched their winning streak to four games with a 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers. Bryant had a go-ahead RBI double in the third inning, and added a sacrifice fly in the seventh Tuesday night. The four-time All-Star is five games into a $182 million, seven-year contract. Charlie Blackmon had two hits and an RBI for the Rockies. New Texas shortstop Corey Seager was robbed of what would have been his first homer. Center fielder Randal Grichuk made a leaping catch at the wall with two on to end the fifth inning.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in win

Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday. Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Pedro Avila: Joins big club

The Padres recalled Avila from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday. Avila gives San Diego an extra right-handed arm out of the bullpen after Austin Adams (forearm) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday in a corresponding move. The 25-year-old Avila previously made one spot start apiece for the big club in 2019 and 2021 but has otherwise pitched in the minors over the past three seasons.
SAN DIEGO, CA

