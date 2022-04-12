Rockies' Daniel Bard: Blows save chance

Goudeau allowed one walk and struck out one in a scoreless 10th inning to earn the save Monday against the Rangers. Goudeau entered the game with a two-run lead, though it was still a difficult outing given the presence of a runner at second base. He was unbothered, however, as he struck out the first batter he faced. After allowing a one-out walk, Goudeau induced a double play to end the game to pick up the first save of his career. Though he did well in the role, Goudeau isn't likely to see more save chances in the immediate future. He was pushed into the role Monday after both Daniel Bard and Alex Colome had been used earlier in the matchup.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO