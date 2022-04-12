ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Suspected catalytic converter thieves crash into deputy on unrelated chase

By Kareen Wynter, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qVQ15_0f6lV2Uy00

LOS ANGELES ( KTLA ) – Three suspected catalytic converter thieves evaded Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies during a high-speed chase up to the Santa Clarita Valley early Saturday morning, but were brought into custody after they crashed into a deputy involved in an unrelated pursuit.

The suspects were caught on a security camera targeting homes in the middle of the night and stealing catalytic converters. The homeowner did not want to be identified but said it appeared four men were involved, including two lookout drivers.

Sheriff’s deputies eventually located a minivan believed to be connected to the catalytic converter thefts that was driving on the 5 Freeway in Valencia. Authorities pursued the driver but the chase was called off after the driver took off at dangerous speeds.

Catalytic converters: Which vehicles are most at-risk for theft?

A short time later, deputies responded to a call from Burbank police regarding a suspected stolen vehicle and another pursuit began on the 5 Freeway, this time in Newhall. The call was unrelated to the catalytic converter thefts, LASD said.

While assisting Burbank police, a crash occurred involving a sheriff’s deputy vehicle and the suspects from the earlier pursuit. Inside the suspects’ vehicle, officers said they found at least eight catalytic converters.

All three of the suspects were taken to a local hospital, along with the deputy involved in the crash, but no serious injuries were reported by authorities.

Authorities encourage residents to do what they can to prevent catalytic converter thefts. Some steps you can take include getting your catalytic converter etched, installing cameras on your property, and parking in well-lit areas or in a garage if possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 4

Related
KTLA

Glendale officers recover 5 stolen vehicles, make 8 arrests: Police

The Glendale Police Department announced on Tuesday that officers located five stolen vehicles and arrested eight people between Feb. 23 and March 31. Two people, 36-year-old Gabriyel Kechechyan of Los Angeles and 35-year-old Noriar Kantzabedian of Burbank, were arrested just before midnight on Feb. 23 when officers found them in a stolen car in the […]
GLENDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
Burbank, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Newhall, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KTLA

Women arrested for damaging other driver’s car during altercation in Bell

Three women who damaged the car of another driver and then fled the scene last week have been arrested. The three women were wanted in connection to an incident that happened Thursday morning in Bell. According to the Bell Police Department, the women stopped another driver’s vehicle on the 4600 block of Florence Avenue and […]
BELL, CA
KTLA

Suspects in 2021 homicide arrested by San Bernardino police

A man suspected in a deadly shooting in 2021 in San Bernardino has been arrested, police announced Wednesday. Two other men believed to be connected to the crime were also taken into custody. San Bernardino police arrested 23-year-old Fabian Mendoza-Contreras on suspicion of homicide. Mando Mercado, 23, and Jonas Everet, 32, were also taken into […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Ktla#Lasd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Joshua Vasquez-Escamilla Killed in Head-On Crash on Ramona Expressway [Lakeview, CA]

21-Year-Old Driver Dead after Two-Vehicle Collision near Hansen Avenue. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the collision occurred around 5:40 a.m., on March 17th near Hansen Avenue. Based on their initial investigation, crews believe that 21-year-old Vasquez-Escamilla, of San Jacinto was driving a Hyundai Sonata westbound on Ramona...
LAKEVIEW, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy