ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

New Software Lets Regular Folks Do Some Local Urban Planning

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AGOnp_0f6lV0jW00
Image via Envatoelements.

Villanova University associate professor Sarah Cooney has created a software system that uses AI and Human-Computer Interaction so the average citizen can urban design their surroundings and make them more sustainable, writes Melisa Cabello for viterbischool.usc.edu.

That could mean trees on every street, roads safe for cyclists, pedestrian-friendly paths, clean air, and helpful neighbors.

Cooney, a Ph.D. candidate with USC Viterbi, says a community becomes more resilient and sustainable when people are safe and feel safe with each other.  That means walkable streets, outdoor dining options, and overall accessibility.

The idea is to take a place that is not like that and use artificial intelligence to project an image of what it could be changed into, a redesign that is more people-friendly.

The program pairs images, before and after, to teach it what makes a good U.S. city. By later inserting a different image, the program should create a realistic output.

“Right now it’s a lot about helping the people imagine how things could be different,” she said. “A lot of it is just, you know, helping people see the possibilities. And then ultimately the goal would be to help people implement those possibilities.”

Read more at viterbischool.usc.edu about Sarah Cooney’s urban planning software system.

Comments / 0

Related
Bisnow

Co-Living Conundrum: Investors Love It, Some Local Councils Really Don't

DTZ Investors has launched a co-living brand. But the timing could be better: Just a few days earlier yet another big city local authority decided to give the emerging build-to-rent flat-share concept the cold shoulder. A showdown between investors and planners now seems inevitable. Shortly before the launch of Folk’s...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Improving urban planning with Superblocks

Rising heat, noise and air pollution, and dwindling green spaces—due to climate change and population growth, cities are facing more and more challenges. How can we tackle them? "A crucial factor is urban planning. The design and use of street space influences the residents' quality of life and has the potential to significantly improve urban climate," explains Empa researcher Sven Eggimann. In a new study, published in Nature Sustainability, he investigated which city layouts offer potential for implementing so-called Superblocks and where this principle could be applied.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Planning#Urban Design#Software System#Villanova University#Ai
GreenwichTime

Some Florida Disney workers plan to walk off job after company's handling of 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Some Disney employees said they plan to walk off the job Tuesday. This is in response to the company's handling of the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill controversy in Florida. According to the Wall Street Journal, Disney's CEO hosted a hastily scheduled virtual meeting with leadership and employees on Monday to talk about how the company made a mistake by not taking a public stance against the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
FLORIDA STATE
yankodesign.com

Alpen Basecamp is a snail-shaped smart capsule to keep your e-bike safe and dry

Your trusty electric steed now has a home it deserves, even when it means leaving it outdoors. The past few years have seen an uptick in interest in all forms of bikes, from your typical pedal-powered variety to those that run on batteries. Personal mobility has become an important part of the daily life of some people, and so has been the stress of finding a place to secure their bikes while at rest. Even when just storing the bike at home, some people find it difficult to carve out some space for their two-wheeled companions, especially for the more expensive electric variety. Now your e-bike or large mountain bike doesn’t need to feel like a second-class citizen with this “capsule” storage that’s been upgraded to be just a wee bit smarter.
BICYCLES
ZDNet

Some developers are fouling up open-source software

One of the most amazing things about open-source isn't that it produces great software. It's that so many developers put their egos aside to create great programs with the help of others. Now, however, a handful of programmers are putting their own concerns ahead of the good of the many and potentially wrecking open-source software for everyone.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
DELCO.Today

Climate Change Expert to Offer Solutions at Neumann University

“Human-caused climate change is a global emergency, which disproportionately affects the people who are least responsible for the problem,” writes David Blockstein, Ph.D., the co-director of Solve Climate by 2030. Blockstein will present evidence of climate change and offer solutions that he believes can make a difference in a...
EDUCATION
Robb Report

Forget Penthouse Suites. These Solar-Powered Pods Are 5-Star Hotel Rooms That Cruise the Sea.

Click here to read the full article. Overwater bungalows are nothing new, but a motorized hotel suite capable of cruising the high seas certainly is. The brainchild of Pierpaolo Lazzarini, founder of the ever-disruptive Lazzarini Design Studio, the new Pearlsuite is an emissions-free floating adobe intended to revolutionize seaside hospitality. It was designed specifically for fellow Italian outfit Jet Capsule, which specializes in futuristic, sustainable vessels. Ideal for both existing and future resorts, the easy-to-build pod allows hoteliers to increase a property’s number of suites in a matter of weeks at what the design studio says is a very low cost. The pod...
HOME & GARDEN
pymnts

Cyclists Turn to Smartphones to Find Secure Place to Store Bikes

Municipalities, college campuses and corporate campuses that want to add bike lockers to give visitors a secure place to park their bicycle have faced a significant hurdle — having someone on hand to manage the keys. Offering bike lockers meant having a person nearby to give out the keys...
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Virginia home listed for $800,000 in cash warns the new owner won't have any access to the lower level and can't even view it - because another person will be LIVING there with NO LEASE

An $800,000 home has hit the market in Fairfax, Virginia — and it comes with its very own squatter. The listing for the five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has baffled social media users with its bizarre warning that any buyer will have to agree to have someone living on the lower level — with no lease.
REAL ESTATE
DELCO.Today

Feeling Spring Fever? Now’s a Great Time to Tap Into Your Home’s Equity

The past year has seen home values increase at a rapid pace, spurring stiff competition in the homebuying market. And while potential homebuyers continue their search amid these conditions, higher home values are proving beneficial for another group of people — homeowners with record high, tappable home equity who have no intention of moving.
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Meet Blake Resnick, the 22-year-old engineer who just moved his fast-growing drone startup to Seattle

After the 2017 mass shooting in his hometown of Las Vegas where more than 50 people were killed, Blake Resnick wondered how technology could have helped. “If they just had a tool to get eyes and ears places too dangerous to send a person, that is a capability that will save lives regularly in their operations,” said Resnick, who was 17 years old at the time and knew several of the victims at the shooting. “So that’s what I set out to build.”
SEATTLE, WA
MotorBiscuit

2022 International Motorcycle Show, Custom Bike Show Are Back Outside

‘Tis the season to be motorcycle riding, fa-la-la…er, I mean, vroom-vroom-vroom. That means getting your bike out of winter storage, making sure your safety gear is clean and checking that all your paperwork is in order. But it also marks the return of regular bike shows, both for custom builds and the industry overall. And if you’re looking forward to getting some extra Vitamin D, good news, the Progressive International Motorcycle Show is heading outside again.
CARS
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy