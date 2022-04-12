Carolina Panthers great Cam Newton likes a woman that knows when to ‘be quiet’

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has some thoughts on the dynamics in a relationship between a man and a woman, and they may not be well received by those of the opposite gender.

Newton is currently a free agent and it is unclear when he may join an NFL team, or if there are even organizations seriously looking to add the one-time league MVP. However, while the former New England Patriots QB waits to sign with a team for 2022, he is keeping himself busy during the offseason beyond just staying in shape.

On Monday he was a guest on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast and the conversation switched away from the gridiron, to of all things, Newton’s thoughts on relationships between men and women. The 32-year-old’s parents have been together for over 30 years, and he believes seeing they made their marriage work was a perfect example of gender roles in a successful relationship.

Carolina Panthers QB may have gotten himself in some social issues hot water

Newton’s preference on how a woman should act in a relationship differs greatly from some women of today who refer to themselves as a “bad b***h.” The Urban Dictionary defines this type of individual as, “A woman or female who is confident. She is independent and strives for herself. She doesn’t need anybody and you would be lucky to have somebody. She can control herself and her feelings. She is also irresistible.”

It seems that Newton disagrees with that explanation of the term and is not a fan of these ultra-confident females, because they don’t play the role he prefers from a woman in a relationship with a man. That being to let a man lead, and know when it is time to “be quiet.”

“I knew what a woman was. Not a bad b***h, a woman. A bad b***h is a person who’s just, you know, ‘girl I’m a bad b***h, I’m doing this I’m doing that.’ I look the part, but I don’t act the part. And there’s a lot of women who are bad b***hes — and I say b***hes in a way not to degrade a woman, but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem [is a] ‘boss chick.,” Newton said. “A woman for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of, ‘I’m a boss b***h, I’m a this, I’m a that,’ no baby. But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to let a man lead,” he added.

Cam Newton stats (career): 32,382 passing yards, 194 TDs, 123 INTs, 85. 3 ratings

Newton is allowed to publicly give his views on life and is protected in doing so by the First and Fourteenth Amendments. However, as a celebrity in 2022, the comments are likely to be problematic for him and will open the door for a great deal of backlash from folks supportive of equal rights and confidence for both genders.

