Charlotte, NC

Carolina Panthers great Cam Newton likes a woman that knows when to ‘be quiet’

By Jason Burgos
 1 day ago

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has some thoughts on the dynamics in a relationship between a man and a woman, and they may not be well received by those of the opposite gender.

Newton is currently a free agent and it is unclear when he may join an NFL team, or if there are even organizations seriously looking to add the one-time league MVP. However, while the former New England Patriots QB waits to sign with a team for 2022, he is keeping himself busy during the offseason beyond just staying in shape.

On Monday he was a guest on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast and the conversation switched away from the gridiron, to of all things, Newton’s thoughts on relationships between men and women. The 32-year-old’s parents have been together for over 30 years, and he believes seeing they made their marriage work was a perfect example of gender roles in a successful relationship.

Carolina Panthers QB may have gotten himself in some social issues hot water

Newton’s preference on how a woman should act in a relationship differs greatly from some women of today who refer to themselves as a “bad b***h.” The Urban Dictionary defines this type of individual as, “A woman or female who is confident. She is independent and strives for herself. She doesn’t need anybody and you would be lucky to have somebody. She can control herself and her feelings. She is also irresistible.”

It seems that Newton disagrees with that explanation of the term and is not a fan of these ultra-confident females, because they don’t play the role he prefers from a woman in a relationship with a man. That being to let a man lead, and know when it is time to “be quiet.”

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

“I knew what a woman was. Not a bad b***h, a woman. A bad b***h is a person who’s just, you know, ‘girl I’m a bad b***h, I’m doing this I’m doing that.’ I look the part, but I don’t act the part. And there’s a lot of women who are bad b***hes — and I say b***hes in a way not to degrade a woman, but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem [is a] ‘boss chick.,” Newton said.

“A woman for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of, ‘I’m a boss b***h, I’m a this, I’m a that,’ no baby. But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to let a man lead,” he added.

  • Cam Newton stats (career): 32,382 passing yards, 194 TDs, 123 INTs, 85. 3 ratings

Newton is allowed to publicly give his views on life and is protected in doing so by the First and Fourteenth Amendments. However, as a celebrity in 2022, the comments are likely to be problematic for him and will open the door for a great deal of backlash from folks supportive of equal rights and confidence for both genders.

Rueban
1d ago

He could have phrased it better, but I see the point he was trying to make. Too much masculinity from modern women today!!👎👎👎👎👎😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

IN THIS ARTICLE
Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Driver believes he saw NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins minutes before his death

A man has said that he believes he saw Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins just minutes before he was hit by a dump truck and killed in a highway accident in Florida. For reasons that remain unclear, Mr Haskins was on foot trying to cross the lanes going west on Interstate 595 on Saturday morning when he was hit by the dump truck. “I was dropping off my daughter to an airline at the Fort Lauderdale Airport in the morning,” Chris Stanley told NBC 6 South Florida. He said he was driving home after leaving the airport and as...
NFL
