DELCO Careers: Pennsylvania Institute of Technology

The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media, founded in 1953, is a two-year accredited, private non-profit college offering an education for those looking for career development and advancement, college transfer opportunities, and personal growth.

The following positions are available at the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology:

Compliance Coordinator

The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology’s, Practical Nursing program is seeking a Compliance Coordinator. This is a critical position within the college as it serves to maintain compliance with state regulatory requirements of the Nursing and Sonography programs under the direction of the Director of Nursing.

The Compliance Coordinator will:

Maintain State Board of Nursing Compliance for the practical nursing program.

Collect, process, and provide analytics for student admissions.

Prepare progression, graduation, and accreditation reports.

Supports student and faculty survey data collection efforts.

Maintains faculty files for compliance with required documentation.

Serves as a resource for staff and students.

Communicates professionally and timely with nursing faculty, staff, and students regarding the practical nursing program.

Extraction of data from repositories.

Coordinates compliance documentation for nursing and sonography.

Required Skills/Abilities:

Ability to work independently and proactively.

Advanced Excel skills.

Excellent verbal, written and communication skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Well-versed with computers and computer software such as Microsoft Office Suite.

Organizational, problem solving, planning and decision-making skills.

Ability to work in a fast passed environment with strict deadlines.

Ability to adapt to changes in workload.

Ability to understand healthcare clearances such as immunization records, physical exam forms, healthcare records, etc.

Ability to multi-task and meet deadlines.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree preferred.

3-5 years of administrative experience; working in Higher Ed highly desirable.

Previous experience working within compliance highly desirable.

Healthcare experience is a plus.

Find out more about the position of Compliance Coordinator.

Academic Affairs Administrative Assistant (Part-Time)

The Academic Affairs Administrative Assistant provides complex administrative support to the Dean of Academic Affairs. This employee is routinely involved in multidisciplinary functions and works across departments while managing a variety of different responsibilities.

The role is responsible for the coordination of meetings, logistics, correspondence (to internal and external constituents), advanced preparation of materials, follow-up activities related to collegiate business, and coordination of activities directly related to the Dean of Academic Affairs.

It has the potential to grow into a full-time role for the right candidate.

The Academic Affairs Administrative Assistant will:

Manage Dean’s calendar, including making appointments and prioritizing sensitive matters.

Organize meetings, including scheduling, sending reminders, and organizing catering when necessary.

Open, sort, and distribute mail, incoming faxes, and other correspondence.

Greet visitors and identify the purpose of the visit to direct them to the appropriate office/individual.

Serves as a liaison between the Dean and other departments.

Safeguards the confidentiality of school administration by exercising discretion in communicating information to faculty, students, staff, and the various constituents served by the school and in handling administrative records, files, and similar confidential items.

Coordinates the flow of incoming and outgoing communications.

Drafts and distributes internal memos and correspondence to staff and faculty.

Prepares correspondence for distribution of approval and signature, checking documents for completeness and accuracy.

Assists with document gathering and coordination in support of contracted employees.

Draft and maintain weekly meeting minutes, agendas, and related documentation and records.

Generate reports.

Reconcile expenses.

Order supplies/purchase orders.

Assist with communication with students re: schedule changes, policies, syllabus contracts lists.

Printing and filing of student records on campus.

Communication with graduates.

Required Skills / Abilities:

Demonstrate successful experience working collaboratively with staff, faculty, and students.

Excellent written and oral communications skills.

Experience cataloging and documenting organizational records.

Excellent skills in relevant technologies including Microsoft Office applications, database systems, and web-based applications and the ability and willingness to learn and adapt to new systems.

Proven ability to work and carry out multiple assignments and complex components under pressure with short deadlines and/or frequent interruptions or distractions, and with minimal supervision and direction.

Verifiable ability to exercise a high degree of judgment in handling sensitive and confidential information

Qualifications:

2-3 years of Administrative Assistant experience. Preference is given to candidates with higher education and/or non-profit experience.

Find out more about the Academic Affairs Administrative Assistant position.

Academic Affairs Coordinator (Part-Time)

The Academic Affairs Coordinator provides complex administrative support to the Practical Nursing Program and additional academic departments of the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology. This dynamic and multi-faceted employee is routinely involved in multidisciplinary functions and working across departments while managing a variety of different responsibilities.

The role is responsible for the coordination of meetings, logistics, correspondence (to internal and external constituents), advanced preparation of materials, follow-up activities related to collegiate business, and coordination of activities directly related to the growing Practical Nursing Program.

It has the potential to grow into a full-time role.

The Academic Affairs Coordinator will:

Organize meetings, including scheduling, and sending reminders.

Open, sort, and distribute mail and other correspondence.

Coordinate scheduling for the Nursing Program.

Serve as a liaison between Nursing and other departments.

Safeguard the confidentiality of school administration by exercising discretion in communicating information to faculty, students, staff, and the various constituents served by the school and in handling administrative records, files, and similar confidential items.

Coordinate the flow of incoming and outgoing communications.

Draft and maintain weekly faculty meeting minutes, agendas, and related documentation and records.

Maintain email, address, and telephone records of college constituents.

Generate reports

Reconcile expenses.

Order supplies/purchase orders.

Assist with communication to students re: schedule changes, policies, syllabus, etc.

Printing and filing of student records on campus.

Communication with graduates.

Assisting with faculty and staff compliance documentation.

Survey data collection.

Required Skills / Abilities:

Demonstrate successful experience working collaboratively

Excellent written and oral communications skills.

Experience cataloging and documenting organizational records.

Excellent skills in relevant technologies including Microsoft Office applications, database systems, and web-based applications and the ability and willingness to learn and adapt to new systems.

Proven ability to work and carry out multiple assignments and complex components under pressure with short deadlines and/or frequent interruptions or distractions, and with minimal supervision and direction.

Verifiable ability to exercise a high degree of judgment in handling sensitive and confidential information

Qualifications:

2-3 years of Administrative Assistant experience. Preference is given to candidates with higher education and/or non-profit experience.

Find out more about the Academic Affair Coordinator position.

Check all available job posting at the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology.