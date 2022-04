By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has been charged after a shooting in Mercer County over the weekend. Sharon police said 26-year-old Jarrett Samuels has been charged with aggravated assault and is in the Mercer County Jail. He is accused of shooting another 26-year-old man on Sunday in the 200 block of Mesabi Street. The victim was shot in the lower body and taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

MERCER COUNTY, PA ・ 23 DAYS AGO