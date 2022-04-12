Flags in Nebraska to be lowered in honor of fallen Elwood Fire Chief

ARAPAHOE, NE — Emergency responders remain on the scene of a wildfire that’s burned nearly 30,000 acres in south-central Nebraska. The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says the fire started around noon on Thursday. Strong winds blew a dead tree into the power line seven miles southwest of Elwood. Extremely powerful winds, clocked at 60 mph across the region, fanned the flames which scorched thousands of acres in a line to the southeast of the fire’s origin. The Furnas County communities of Arapahoe and Edison were ordered to evacuate, but those orders have since lifted.
Comments / 0