ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elwood, NE

Flags in Nebraska to be lowered in honor of fallen Elwood Fire Chief

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

LINCOLN, Neb.-Governor Pete Ricketts ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor the passing of Elwood Volunteer Fire Department Chief Darren Krull. “Susanne and I were...

northplattepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Large fire in southwestern Nebraska causes town to evacuate

EDISON, Neb. — Evacuations are underway right now in Edison, Nebraska, as a large fire moves through the area. The fire is located in Furnas County, southwest of Kearney near the Kansas border. The Nebraska State Patrol tweeted just before 8:30 p.m. saying, "The town of Edison is now...
EDISON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gosper/Furnas county fire burns 30,000 acres, started when dead tree blew into power line

ARAPAHOE, NE — Emergency responders remain on the scene of a wildfire that’s burned nearly 30,000 acres in south-central Nebraska. The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says the fire started around noon on Thursday. Strong winds blew a dead tree into the power line seven miles southwest of Elwood. Extremely powerful winds, clocked at 60 mph across the region, fanned the flames which scorched thousands of acres in a line to the southeast of the fire’s origin. The Furnas County communities of Arapahoe and Edison were ordered to evacuate, but those orders have since lifted.
ARAPAHOE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
City
Elwood, NE
State
Nebraska State
North Platte Post

Elwood fire chief killed in crash responding to wildfire

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred on Highway 283 Thursday afternoon, during response to the large fire southeast of Elwood. Both vehicles involved were assisting in the fire response. The crash occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m., when a Ford Expedition, driven by Phelps County Emergency...
ELWOOD, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
KSN News

First Kansas tornado of 2022

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas’ first tornado of 2022 touched down in Jefferson County Tuesday night. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Topeka, it developed at 7:56 p.m. near Ozawkie and ended at 8:06 p.m. around Nortonville. The tornado’s path was 9.7 miles in length and 10 yards in width. NWS rated […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
98.1 KHAK

Okay, Okay I Found the DUMBEST Law in Eastern Iowa

This particularly silly Iowa law remains on the books in Mount Vernon. The law is quite picky when it comes not to how Iowans play softball, but when they play. The lights at the Mount Vernon softball diamond shall be used only for organized games and tournaments unless permission is obtained from the Parks and Recreation Director. In no event shall the lights at the ballpark be on after 10:30 p.m. on any night.
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Investigation of stolen dog yields meth arrest

SIDNEY - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa woman for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine while investigating a report of a stolen dog. A sheriff’s office press release says a dog was reported stolen from a Mills County residence and deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Sidney, where the owner had tracked the dog.
SIDNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters
We Are Iowa

Iowa man killed by excavator at salvage yard

PATON, Iowa — According to his brother, Kevin Cummings was a man of many hobbies—a fisher, a hunter, a racing fan. But after his death on April 8, his brother is left with some difficult questions. "Why did it happen when it shouldn't have happened?" Keith Cummings said.
PATON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AccuWeather

LIVE: Tornadoes touch down in Texas, Midwest as blizzard rages in North Dakota

A long night of severe weather began Tuesday evening with tornadoes touching down in Texas and Iowa while an all-out blizzard was still raging in the northern Plains. Lightning strikes near AccuWeather journalist storm chasing in Texas. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather staff writer and Jesse Ferrell, AccuWeather senior weather editor.
TEXAS STATE
B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

After 2 Arsons, Casey’s Won’t Rebuild in Rural Iowa Town

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
MAXWELL, IA
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
91K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy