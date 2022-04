Oasis Academy College Prep is starting two new programs. Both offer exciting pathways to colleges for our students. The FIRST Tech Challenge builds on the fantastic FIRST Lego Robotics program started by Kathy Keitz. With FIRST Tech Challenge, Oasis Academy is bringing a robust robotics program to our college prep high school that will compete with many other Nevada teams and prepare our students for some impressive STEAM careers.

COLLEGES ・ 28 DAYS AGO