Storm Survey from last week's tornadoes is complete

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service confirms 8 tornadoes...

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
Up to 3 feet of snow and tornadoes expected across U.S. this week

Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
Dozens of Tornadoes Leave Damage Across Several States (PHOTOS)

Three people were killed, homes ripped apart and trees and power lines torn down as an outbreak of severe weather plowed across the South this week. It was the third consecutive week of tornadoes and storms for states from Texas to South Carolina. National Weather Service survey teams have confirmed at least 39 tornadoes in six states. Those numbers include at least 13 in South Carolina and at least nine in Georgia, where one person was killed Tuesday in Pembroke, located in Bryan County about 30 miles west of Savannah.
NWS identifies 2 tornado tracks in ETX from overnight storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Storm survey teams with the National Weather Service in Shreveport have identified two separate paths of damage from suspected tornadoes overnight in East Texas, with confirmed tornado damage in several counties. According to preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Shreveport, at least two tornados...
Here's how many tornadoes struck the Midlands of South Carolina last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Weather Service in Columbia has completed their tornado surveys from the April 5th 2022 tornado outbreak and determined there were 8 tornado touchdowns in the South Carolina Midlands including an EF3 in Bamberg and Orangeburg county, a EF-2 in Lexington County, and a second EF-2 in Clarendon county. In total, there was only one injury and no fatalities from the tornadoes in the Midlands. You can read the full survey report on theNWS Columbia website. Below we have a brief summary.
Only a trace fell in last week's storm

PLATTSMOUTH – Early last week, a storm with accumulating snow seemed headed for eastern Nebraska, including Plattsmouth. Then, things turned south. “We didn’t have a whole lot of snow in this area,” said Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. “For areas to...
