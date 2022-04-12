Storm Survey from last week's tornadoes is complete

A storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds, large hail, and the chance for isolated tornadoes in much of the region. Thursday, March 31 has started off with dense fog in much of the area, with scattered showers. The high temperatures will climb into the mid 60s.
We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
A violent storm system has been pummeling areas along the Gulf Coast the last two days, and recent video footage has captured a massive tornado touching down in New Orleans. The video clip below shows the massive funnel making its way through the city. At a Glance:. The National Weather...
An incoming storm with multi-faceted natural hazards may bring severe weather conditions, a blizzard, and a snowstorm, to the Northern US and Central US for five days next week, according to the weather forecast on Thursday, April 7. Incoming Storm System. On Thursday, meteorologists from AccuWeather issued a weather forecast,...
Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
Severe storms are forecast Friday, with possible strong tornadoes across the central Gulf Coast states and large hail — over 2 inches — over the Ohio Valley. Nearly 45 million people are at risk of severe weather Friday as thunderstorms move east. This risk spans from the central Gulf Coast, northward to the Ohio Valley and eastward to the Carolina coast.
Three people were killed, homes ripped apart and trees and power lines torn down as an outbreak of severe weather plowed across the South this week. It was the third consecutive week of tornadoes and storms for states from Texas to South Carolina. National Weather Service survey teams have confirmed at least 39 tornadoes in six states. Those numbers include at least 13 in South Carolina and at least nine in Georgia, where one person was killed Tuesday in Pembroke, located in Bryan County about 30 miles west of Savannah.
The National Weather Service issued tornado watches and warnings for several southern states on Friday, as portions of Florida and Alabama reported widespread damage from severe storms. The storm system, created by a cold front colliding with a moist and warm airmass, is expected to move up the East Coast, reaching northern New England by Sunday, according to the NWS.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Storm survey teams with the National Weather Service in Shreveport have identified two separate paths of damage from suspected tornadoes overnight in East Texas, with confirmed tornado damage in several counties. According to preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Shreveport, at least two tornados...
A multi-day severe weather outbreak will hit the continental US again as a growing severe storm is looming this week. However, it will be different this time as a historic blizzard will affect multiple parts of the country that has never been hit in the past three weeks. Wider Storm...
For weeks now, storms have dumped dozens of inches of rain and brought a record-setting number of tornado reports to the southern United States, a seemingly unbreakable chain of severe weather that has left a trail of flooding, destruction and death from Texas to the Carolinas. Last month set a...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Weather Service in Columbia has completed their tornado surveys from the April 5th 2022 tornado outbreak and determined there were 8 tornado touchdowns in the South Carolina Midlands including an EF3 in Bamberg and Orangeburg county, a EF-2 in Lexington County, and a second EF-2 in Clarendon county. In total, there was only one injury and no fatalities from the tornadoes in the Midlands. You can read the full survey report on theNWS Columbia website. Below we have a brief summary.
An extremely slow weather system will bring heavy rains and thunderstorms from Louisiana to the Carolinas and Florida through the end of the week, with some of the storms becoming severe. Storms have the ability to produce localized tornadoes and hail. At 8:20 p.m., Meteorologist Reed Timmer verified a tornado...
PLATTSMOUTH – Early last week, a storm with accumulating snow seemed headed for eastern Nebraska, including Plattsmouth. Then, things turned south. “We didn’t have a whole lot of snow in this area,” said Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. “For areas to...
