Marshall County, KY

Marshall County Rescue Squad responded to call this morning to vehicle taking on water with driver inside.

By Press Release
Marshall County Daily
 1 day ago

When responders arrived on scene water was up to...

WSAZ

Human remains found in car removed from lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
SCDNReports

Body Discovered in Creek

Officers investigated a body discovered in a creek and searched for a man who threatened to jump off a bridge. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. A Big Lots employee contacted officers at 3 pm to say a recent hire appeared to be high on the job.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WAFF

Single-vehicle crash claims three lives

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Update: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirms that the injuries to the other passenger, Penick, proved to be fatal. Penick was pronounced deceased Saturday at 3:27 p.m. at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga Tenn. Around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, a single-vehicle crash on DeKalb County 141 took two...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
KFVS12

Scooter driver seriously injured in head-on crash

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Marston man was rushed to a hospital after a serious crash in New Madrid County on Sunday night, April 10. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on route EE in Marston. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Ryan B. Tolle...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
KFVS12

Paducah woman accused of driving intoxicated, crashing into other car and building

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is facing charges after police say she drove intoxicated, crashing into a car and a building. Jada Gabrielle Birchfield, 21, was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, driving under the influence, first-degree criminal mischief, driving with no operator’s license and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

1 injured in early morning shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the 600 block of South Logan Avenue. Officers responded to a shots fired call just before 2:30 a.m. on Monday, April 11. As they arrived, officers learned a gunshot victim showed up at a Carbondale hospital for...
CARBONDALE, IL
CBS Minnesota

Wrong-Way Driver Killed, 6 Injured In I-35E Crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 35E through downtown St. Paul was killed in a crash that also injured six others. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and involved four vehicles, including a school bus. The state patrol said 36-year-old Robin Grigsby of North St. Paul entered I-35E in a Ford Fusion going the wrong way at Victoria Street. Just south of Grand Avenue, her vehicle hit a school bus, then hit an SUV. Her vehicle then rolled and hit another car. (credit: CBS) Grigsby died at the scene. The injuries to the six others were not life-threatening. The highway was shut down for hours after the crash. The road was wet at the time of the crash, according to state patrol.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WOWK

Vehicle in high water

A vehicle was pulled out of high water in Huntington Wednesday, March, 23, 2022 during severe weather and flash flooding. (Video Courtesy: Nikki Shae Hardesty)
HUNTINGTON, WV

