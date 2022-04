PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in North Versailles. Police say that Allegheny County dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Rustic Road just after 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday night. Responding officers found a 37-year-old man dead at the scene. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) While officers were responding, the suspect, a 40-year-old man, was attempting to flee the scene just down the road. When the suspect saw police, he shot himself in the head. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive. Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating. The...

