Sheboygan, WI

Sheboygan Police Investigating Shots Fired Incident

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a report of shots being fired last night. Officers were...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 1

truecrimedaily

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend says she 'did not do a very good job' cleaning up his blood

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old woman is accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend in a rental car and then dumping his body in an alley. According to a statement, Allegheny County Police received a call on March 13 at 6:29 a.m. about a deceased male in Derby Alley. First responders located a male with a gunshot wound to his head, and the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit arrived on the scene to begin an investigation.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Centre Daily

Police officer killed, another wounded in shootout at Motel 6, Missouri cops say

A Missouri police officer is dead and another wounded after a suspect opened fire on them at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre, police told news outlets. The officers — Lane Burns, 30, and Garrett Worley, 28 — were responding to a call about a disturbance in one of the motel rooms around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, outlets reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Leader

Police seek wanted woman

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police are seeking information on a wanted woman, whose last residence is listed as the WoodSpring Suites on Bear Creek Blvd. Josephine M. Oney, 31, is wanted for retail theft, possession of a controlled substance and paraphranalia possession. Oney is listed at 5 feet, 4 inches...
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WGME

Five arrested in Oxford drug bust related to fiery crash

OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
OXFORD, ME
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Busts & Possession Arrests Top Wednesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 21 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 21 arrests on Wednesday including the following: Olga Guerrero was arrested for manufacture…
SAN ANGELO, TX
WKRC

Officers arrest 2, seize nearly $2 million in drugs in Butler County bust

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Law enforcement officers served nine search warrants and made two arrests in connection to what they call a violent drug trafficking organization. Officers from several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, searched the nine locations on Tuesday and seized about 700 pounds of marijuana estimated to be worth around $2 million on the street, 10 guns, over $50,000 and multiple vehicles.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Grand Forks death ruled accidental

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks man who was found in an alley back in February has had his cause of death released. The Grand Forks Police Department says Anthony Valdez died of hypothermia, and his death is being ruled accidental. The 26-year-old was originally found in the alley...
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
CBS Pittsburgh

2 People In Critical Condition After Being Ejected From Vehicle In Severe Rollover Crash

FOREST HILLS (KDKA) — A rollover crash has injured two people and shut down a street in Forest Hills. Two victims were ejected from the vehicle during the crash, according to Allegheny County police. They are now in critical condition. Officials say only one vehicle was involved in the crash on Ardmore Boulevard that happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle is completely turned over and sustained serious damage. Ardmore Boulevard is closed in both directions. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
FOREST HILLS, PA
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Chicago

Two killed, two injured when car wraps around tree in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were killed and two others were seriously injured Monday night when a sport-utility vehicle wrapped around the a tree in Washington Park.The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at Morgan and Rainey drives in the park. The two curving east-west roads run through the park to connect Garfield Boulevard to the west in the Washington Park neighborhood, and 55th Street to the east in Hyde Park.Police said a red sport-utility vehicle was headed east on Morgan Drive with four people inside. The SUV sideswiped the door of a silver Chrysler sedan that was also headed east. The SUV then went on to strike a tree.The 35-year-old man driving the SUV was extricated and was pronounced dead. A 23-year-old woman in the SUV also died.Two men, ages 19 and 21, were also extricated and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with unspecified injuries to their bodies.The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.Video from the scene showed a wrecked car wrapped around a tree. Dozens of firefighters were seen trying to cut the car away from the tree.
CHICAGO, IL
KMOV

Florissant teen found dead in North County hotel room

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead in a North County hotel room Tuesday afternoon. St. Louis County police told News 4 officers were called to the Budget Inn in the 1400 block of Dunn Rd. around 2:20 p.m. Police said the initial call was for a sudden death but further investigation revealed the death was a homicide.
FLORISSANT, MO

