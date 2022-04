The same day I read Richie Chevet’s excellent piece on rent control in Montclair Local I received a “Dear Homeowner” letter from the Montclair Property Owners Association. It informed me that supporting the proposed rent control law would “subsidize” new residents resulting in higher taxes for “every” small homeowner. I guess that means me. I’ve also been informed that single-family property taxes will go up while “tenants would pay nothing.” I and my fellow homeowners would “absorb every dime.”

