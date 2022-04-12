Commissioner Donelon Places Lighthouse Property Insurance Corporation Into Receivership

More than 140 Montana policyholders of a Pennsylvania-based company received a troubling message recently: Pay as much as 600 percent more in premiums or face being cut off from a program many have invested in for decades. And, even with the increases, the troubled company is warning customers that it may still have to reduce […] The post Montana insurance commissioner moves to stop huge rate hike for senior care policyholders appeared first on Daily Montanan.

MONTANA STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO