Commissioner Donelon Places Lighthouse Property Insurance Corporation Into Receivership
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon placed financially troubled homeowners insurance company Lighthouse Property Insurance Corporation (Lighthouse Excalibur Insurance Company) into receivership last week in the 19th Judicial District Court. The move is part of the process that allows the Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association (LIGA) to take over claim payments, ensuring most policyholders...www.houmatimes.com
Comments / 0