Five teams advance to final round of Duquesne University’s New Venture Challenge

By Nate Doughty - Reporter
 1 day ago
Duquesne University Duquesne University

PITTSBURGH — Five teams have advanced to the final round in Duquesne University’s New Venture Challenge competition, a competition from Duquesne’s Palumbo-Donahue School of Business that offers cash and service prizes valued at more than $100,000 to aspiring entrepreneurs, whether they are from Pittsburgh or elsewhere. In February, the university announced the 17 teams that had made it to the semi-finalist round.

Advancing teams include medical smart sensor designer and manufacturer Advanced Optronics LLC, cerebral aneurysm diagnostic test makers CAT-7, water-soluble and edible packaging maker DisSolves, physician-focused and continuing education subscription box makers SimBOX and catheter insertion assisting device makers InnovatiVe.

All five teams will win monetary awards pending placement, with first place earning $15,000, while second place earns $8,000 and third place earns $6,000. Fourth and fifth place will each earn $3,000. The five teams will give their final presentations on April 23 before ranking will be determined.

