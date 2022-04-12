ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscatine, IA

Parks & Recreation summer program registration starts May 3; activities for all ages

By Submitted
voiceofmuscatine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom swim lessons and tee-ball to soccer camp and sand volleyball, there is an opportunity for individuals of any age to be active and engaged this summer through one of the...

voiceofmuscatine.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Nauticus hosting summer camps for kids of all ages

Campers will be taught by award-winning instructors, like the Schooner Virginia’s Captain Erik Lohse and Sail Nauticus’ Sailing Program Coordinator Dylan Guill. Earlier this year, Guill received the Excellence in Instruction Award in the Community Sailing category from US Sailing.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muscatine, IA
Lifestyle
City
Muscatine, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Houston Chronicle

Conroe Parks and Recreation activities - March 16

The Conroe Senior Center’s monthly Senior Lunch and Learn is March 16 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This month’s topic is “Women in History” with the Rebel Joan of Arc Chapter of Montgomery County, speakers Lyn Howard and Elaine Collings and sponsored by Janet Chavez Realty and Conroe Live.
CONROE, TX
The Columbus Dispatch

Gahanna Parks & Recreation: Summer jobs could springboard youths into career paths

Seasonal job opportunities, such as being a camp counselor or lifeguard at Gahanna Parks & Recreation, could help launch a career. The city of Gahanna has openings for more than 100 summer jobs, ranging in pay from $10 to $15 an hour, for such positions as camp counselor, recreation crew member, lifeguard, guest service, event and paddleboat crew member and concession crew member.
GAHANNA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keep An Eye Out#City Limits#Sand Volleyball#Parks Recreation Summer
ValleyCentral

McAllen Parks & Recreation in need of summer help

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen Parks & Recreation Department is inviting the public to apply to help fill positions needed for instructors, supervisors, lifeguards, and other positions. McAllen Parks & Recreation Director Denny Meline said, “There are so many talented individuals who love to teach and guide our youth. This is a […]
MCALLEN, TX
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley Academy announces summer programming open to all

Registration is open for 2022 summer programming at Sewickley Academy — and it is open to everyone, not just students of the school. “We’re bringing back old favorites and introducing a variety of new programs for all ages,” said Ruth Neely, Director of Libraries at Sewickley Academy and the 2022 Summer Programs Coordinator. “This year, we’re excited to launch a pilot program offering options for adults, as well. We’re hoping for a mix of parents who want to stay on campus while their children are at programs and adults from all over the region who are looking for an engaging way to learn something new.”
SEWICKLEY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy