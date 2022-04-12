Multiple people shot, unexploded devices found at New York City train station￼

The gunman who set off a smoke bomb and opened fire on a crowded Brooklyn subway train remains on the loose.He was described as a Black male, wearing a gas mask, a green “construction-style” vest over a grey hoodie, and carrying a book bag. He has a “heavy build” at 1.65m (5ft5in) and 81 kgs (180 pounds).Investigators do not have the identity of the suspect or know his whereabouts, with Governor Kathy Hochul warning New Yorkers the shooter was “still on the loose”.“This person is dangerous,” she said.A federal law enforcement source told Newsweek the attack could not be...
