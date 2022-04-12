ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Multiple people shot, unexploded devices found at New York City train station￼

By Associated Press
whdh.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Multiple people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, the city fire department said. Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th...

whdh.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Rush, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
The Independent

New York man gets life for homophobic hate crime at train station

A New York man will go to prison potentially for life for beating a doctor unconscious while hurling homophobic abuse at him.The incident occurred in July 2020 at the Jamaica stop of the Long Island Rail Road in the New York City borough of Queens.After a two-week trial, a jury found Kevin Carroll, 39, guilty of robbery and aggravated harassment as a hate crime.“Our Office successfully prosecuted the defendant after he targeted a man waiting for a train at the Long Island Railroad Jamaica train station in July 2020 and hurled homophobic insults and slurs and then robbed the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Train Station#Ap#The Associated Press
The Independent

Mayor Eric Adams responds to Brooklyn subway shooting: ‘We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorised’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that the he would not allow the city to be terrorised amid a manhunt for a gunman wearing a gas mask who opened fire on a Brooklyn subway on Tuesday.The mayor addressed the city remotely after he had tested positive for Covid-19. He added that the city had not found any live explosive devices but the suspect detonated smoke bombs to “cause havoc.” “We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorised, even by a single individual,” he said. The mayor said the New York Police Department was looking for the suspect, “and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

'Multiple' people shot, one killed in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — “Multiple” people were shot and one was killed Saturday night in Dallas, officials said. “At this time, I can confirm one individual was shot and transported to a local hospital where they died from their injuries,” the Dallas Police Department told ABC News. “Multiple individuals were also shot and injured during this incident. This is an active investigation and information is limited.”
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Brooklyn subway shooting: Everything we know about the fugitive gunman

The gunman who set off a smoke bomb and opened fire on a crowded Brooklyn subway train remains on the loose.He was described as a Black male, wearing a gas mask, a green “construction-style” vest over a grey hoodie, and carrying a book bag. He has a “heavy build” at 1.65m (5ft5in) and 81 kgs (180 pounds).Investigators do not have the identity of the suspect or know his whereabouts, with Governor Kathy Hochul warning New Yorkers the shooter was “still on the loose”.“This person is dangerous,” she said.A federal law enforcement source told Newsweek the attack could not be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Woman fatally shot in east Fort Worth is city's 29th homicide

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was fatally shot inside an apartment in the 3800 block of Stalcup Road. She was killed on April 11.  Police said a man who the victim didn't know entered her apartment and fired multiple rounds into her upper body. He then fled the scene.  This is the 29th homicide in the city so far this year, compared with 28 at this time last year, according to the police department.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy