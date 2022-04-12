ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booth reportedly has top-30 visits scheduled with three more NFL teams

Former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. reportedly has top-30 visits with three more NFL teams on his calendar.

According to insider Jordan Schultz, Booth has top-30 visits scheduled with the Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals.

Top-30 visits are where teams bring in up to 30 players to their respective facilities for interviews, meetings and physicals.

Booth has been busy meeting with NFL teams ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft (April 28-30 in Las Vegas), as the 2021 first-team All-ACC selection has reportedly already had visits with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills.

A projected first-round pick, Booth recorded 75 tackles (5.5 for loss), 10 pass breakups, five interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery (which he returned 21 yards for a touchdown) in 981 defensive snaps over 35 career games (15 starts) during his Clemson career from 2019-21.

The Dacula, Ga., native was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2021 and also earned first-team all-conference honors from the AP, PFF and Phil Steele after tallying 39 tackles (3.0 for loss), five pass breakups, a team-high three interceptions over 581 snaps in 11 games (all starts).

American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Ap#Pff
