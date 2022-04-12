ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SteelSeries adds two new options to its lightweight Aerox lineup

By Cameron Faulkner
The Verge
Cover picture for the articleSteelSeries has expanded its IP54 waterproof and lightweight Aerox Wireless lineup to include two new options available starting today: the Aerox 5 Wireless and the Aerox 9 Wireless. The Aerox 9 Wireless, pictured above, is SteelSeries’ take on a mouse made for MMO and MOBA games that have myriad commands that...

