Toyota dips its toe in the electric vehicle market with the "approachable" bZ4x

(WWJ) An electric vehicle by any other name....

Sorry, but I'm going to make you read a little more before you find out why Toyota thought it was a good idea to call their first dedicated electric vehicle the bZ4x.

But first, some information about the vehicle itself, and a few impressions from my first drive.

It's a crossover, the most popular segment of the market, roughly the size of Toyota's popular RAV-4 utility, but different in more ways than just being electric.

Toyota's bZ4x feels like an EV made by a company that strongly believes hybrids are the best near term choice when it comes to improving fuel economy.

Toyota's BZ4X Photo credit Jeff Gilbert/WWJ

Toyota's BZ4X Photo credit Jeff Gilbert/WWJ -

"I think what's unique is simply the Toyota name," said Toyota product specialist Cynthia Arellano. "The quality, durability, reliability that we're known for. The technology we're known for."

So, despite being built in partnership with Subaru, this is a vehicle aimed at Toyota loyalists who want an EV, so they don't have to go anywhere else.

Photo credit WWJ

"We view bZ4X as the perfect vehicle for the person who is thinking about transitioning, making that move into an electric vehicle, and wants something that's very easy, intuitive and approachable," said Lisa Materazzo, Group Vice President, Toyota Division Marketing.

So, is it easy, intuitive and approachable?

Toyota brought me to Southern California to learn about the vehicle, and drive it on windy roads and freeways.

Easy? Certainly. The vehicle accelerated well enough to keep up with anything on the freeway. EVs have great handling, and this didn't disappoint in that regard. EVs are also very quiet and have smooth acceleration.

Intuitive? I beg to differ. Too many controls are on the beautiful touch screen. That battle is over, and knobs won — but apparently those who developed this vehicle didn't get the memo. Also, no need to re-invent the shifting experience. That took some getting used to.

Approachable? Maybe a bit too approachable. I was in the land of the EV — up to my armpits in Teslas — driving something nobody has ever seen before. Did anybody notice?

No. I could have been driving a Corolla.

It really seemed like Toyota was working hard not to get noticed. The bZ4x has a lot of nice things going for it, but it doesn't stand out in any special way. It's a fine vehicle, just not a "wow" vehicle.

The interior is best described as high tech minimalist. It has Toyota's new beautiful center screen, and a small screen in front of the driver to be your instrument panel. Seats are comfortable and supportive.

There is all of the technology you'd expect from Toyota, with some upgrades to the crash prevention technology.

"We have upgraded and made enhancements to angles of the cameras," said Arellano. "Just more visibility to be more precise in keeping you safe.

Technology is a key selling point for EV buyers.

"It's extremely important. That's usually the premise that EV buyers are after."

The bZ4x will get between 228 and 252 miles of range on a single charge, depending on trim or whether it's two or four wheel drive.

With that, comes a compromise that could be a deal breaker for some. Most vehicles will fast charge from zero to 80% in thirty minutes. The all-wheel drive version takes an hour, due to the more complex battery array.

So, how did they come up with that unique name.

"The new moniker — BZ — which stands for Beyond Zero, represents how we aim to not only be zero emissions, but go beyond that," said Matezarro.

The 4 stands for the body style, mid-size, and the X means it's a crossover.

So would a small sedan become a bZ3S and a large utility a bZ8X, and so on?

"We definitely have a lot more EVs on the way. It is conceivable they will fit into that bZ naming convention and that bZ umbrella."

But no announcements on future EVs or commitments as to how they may be named.

The bZ4x will be launching first in EV friendly states like California. It should be in dealerships soon. The rest of the country will start seeing it in the fall. Toyota expects to sell about 7,000 units this year, and grow from there.

Toyota is a leader in hybrids and frequently points out it sells more electrified vehicles than anybody else.

And while others like to point out how special their EVs are, and even that they plan to be all electric long term, Materazzo said Toyota considers them one of many electrified choices.

"We believe, especially for American customers, there is not a one size fits all approach. People have different needs, they have different commutes, they have different preferences for their vehicles."