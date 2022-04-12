HOROSCOPE SIGNS: Fascinating Things You Never Knew About Your Sign

Aries (March 20-April 19)

Aries are known for their confidence and courage, and are natural born leaders. But did you know….one thing many of them have in common, is a scar on their forehead.

This sign usually has a scar on their head or face because Aries children tend to rush into every new experience. This leads to head injuries.

Taurus (April 19-May 20)

You’re a very practical and responsible person . Although you like all the extravagant things, did you know….this sign is the best with money. You have this incredible ability to pay bills on time and you’re more likely to earn more than 100K a year.

Gemini (May 20-June 20)

As a Gemini, you're probably already aware of your ability to learn quickly , adapt, and exchange ideas. But did you know… Geminis are the sign most likely to win prizes for being smart. There are more Nobel Prize winners that are Geminis.

Cancer (June 20-July 22)

Cancers are known to be loyal and highly emotional people. But they do have some telling physical traits, too. Did you know… that Cancer’s that are ruled by the Moon and tend to have round, moon-like faces, that are pretty cute.

Leo (July 22-August 22)

You already know that you're super creative and passionate . Now if you haven’t used that to advance in your career, you might want to give it a try. Leos love to put on a show and traditionally make the best salespeople. Just a fun fact that might earn you some extra bucks. You can be the star and also your own manager.

Virgo (August 22-September 22)

We know this sign is super hardworking, analytical, and practical . So your fun fact might not be much of a surprise. But, according to this, Virgos have always been the over-achievers in school. Since you know how to study, you're almost always the top of your class.

Libra (September 22-October 23)

You probably already know that you're the most cooperate , fair-minded, and social of all the signs. But did you know… that Libra is also the sign of beauty? Libras are some of the most beautiful people out there and often have a dimple on their cheek.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

We know you're the most passionate of all the signs, feeling the feels in every aspect of their life — relationships, work, and hobbies. But did you know….Scorpios also have a physical trait that set them apart. Apparently, Scorpios have a widow's peak. You know, that triangular point of the hair that comes down in the center of the forehead.

Sagittarius (November 21-December 22)

Sag are one of the most generous and idealistic sign. And for some reason they tend to have an oval face. This has to do with Sagittarius ruling the horses, which (of course) have long faces. Which is very model-like.

Capricorn (December 21-January 19)

Not only are you responsible and disciplined, but did you know….you’re also the sign most likely to look young for a long, long time. There’s really no aging for Capricorns, so enjoy your youthful years.

Aquarius (January 19-February 18)

You’re known for your fierce independence. But did you know, that your sign might explain why you're always freezing? Aquarians tend to have colder hands and feet. That's because, Aquarians rules circulation in the body, that might explain your lifelong desire to wanna turn up the heat.

Pisces (February 18-March 20)

Pisces are super creative and love working on art but did you know…. Pisces, find luck with the number seven. You might notice a trend with sevens following you around. Maybe you constantly look at your watch at 7:07. If so, it can indicate good timing for adventure.