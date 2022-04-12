ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Italy’s Far East Film Festival to Open With Chinese Co-Production ‘The Italian Recipe’

By Patrick Brzeski
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tDzyb_0f6lRXfq00

Chinese-Italian co-production The Italian Recipe , directed by young Beijing-based director Hou Zuxin, will make a fitting world premiere as the opening title of this year’s Far East Film Festival, the pioneering Asian cinema event held annually in the picturesque northern Italian city of Udine.

A romantic comedy described by the festival as “Roman holiday with Chinese flavors,” the film stars Chinese actor Xun Liu as a spoiled pop star who travels to Italy to participate in a reality TV show, where he meets a simple young girl (played by Yao Huang) who dreams of becoming an Italian chef. Over the course of one long Roman night, a collision of personalities and personal histories transforms into a heart-warming love story.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Following a boom of cross-border activity throughout much of the past decade, co-productions between China and the West have been on the wane since the onset of the pandemic, making The Italian Recipe an encouraging example of continued international collaboration. The project features a mix of European and Chinese talent among its writers, producers and cast and crew ranks.

The Far East festival’s organizers unveiled their 2022 selection Tuesday at Udine’s grand Teatro Nuovo. Making a strong recovery from the pandemic-impacted past two editions, the festival’s lineup will include a total of 72 titles from 12 Asian nations, with 42 titles included in a sprawling competition section (13 world premieres, 18 international premieres, 11 European premieres and 13 Italian premieres). As usual for Udine, Europe’s largest festival dedicate to Asian cinema, the lineup features a broad selection of commercial hits that may not have been seen widely outside of their home countries (China’s Hi, Mom and Nice View ; Korea’s Special Delivery and Escape from Mogadishu ; The Philippines’ Rabid ), as well as sleeper festival favorites ( The Apartment With Two Women from Korea; China’s outstanding drama Return to Dust , and the Japanese rock opera anime INU-OH ) and carefully curated classics (a special program of films set in Manila), some of them freshly restored.

Organizers also have opted to retain some of the innovations that were foisted upon them by the pandemic. A selection of 28 films in the lineup will be made available to stream online, with accessibility varying depending on the viewer’s home market. Fourteen of the titles in the digital selection will be available worldwide, while all of them will be viewable in Italy.

A sizable number of the directors, stars and producers of the competing titles are expected in person in Udine this year, despite the ongoing travel difficulties in some countries of Asia . As previously announced, Japanese screen icon Takeshi Kitano will be on hand to receive a lifetime achievement honor, while Hong Kong pop diva Stephy Tang will attend to receive a special honor.

Udine’s industry activities also are returning in force in 2022, including the FEFF Campus, a film journalism mentorship program for young writers from Asia and the West; seminar series Focus Asia; and Ties That Bind, a workshop that supports co-productions between Asia and Europe.

The 2022 Far East Film Festival runs April 22-30.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Alexander Skarsgard’s Ax-Throwing Skills Are a Work in Progress

Vikings and axes go hand in hand, so it might seem a safe bet that the star of Robert Eggers’ upcoming revenge thriller The Northman, Alexander Skarsgård (seen brandishing one on the poster and in various bloody axe-based rampages throughout the film), might be skilled with the weapon in real life. Not so fast.More from The Hollywood ReporterAlexander Skarsgard Can't Escape His Fate in 'The Northman' TrailerAlexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman in Robert Eggers' 'The Northman': Film ReviewAlexander Skarsgard Seeks Revenge in 'The Northman' Trailer Focus Features hosted journalists in London to partake in, among other activities, a trip to an ax-throwing...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dual’ Star Karen Gillan on Unlearning Her Action Skills and the “Bittersweet” ‘Guardians 3’ Set

Coming off of action roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Jumanji franchise and 2021’s Gunpowder Milkshake, Karen Gillan took a major left turn in the form of Dual. In Riley Stearns’ sci-fi dark comedy, Gillan plays Sarah, a terminally-ill woman who decides to clone herself for the sake of easing her loved ones’ grieving process. When Sarah unexpectedly defies the odds and goes into remission, she’s bound by law to battle her double for the right to be Sarah. Since Gillan’s character has no familiarity with fighting of any kind, Gillan initially had to discard the instincts and skills...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Removes ‘Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore’ Dialogue About Gay Relationship for China

Warner Bros. confirmed it has removed some dialogue from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore to appease the Chinese government. The studio has taken out clear references to Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Gellert Grindelwald’s (Mads Mikkelsen) romantic past.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Opens to $10M Amid Mass Cinema ShutdownsBox Office: 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Booms With $72M Bow, 'Ambulance' DOA'Navalny' Director Talks Shooting Harrowing Russian Dissident Doc: "We Were Catching Something Remarkable and Historic" The lines “I was in love with you” and “the summer Gellert and I fell in love” officially make it canon for...
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Kitano Takeshi to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award From Udine Far East Asian Film Festival

Kitano Takeshi, a contemporary icon of Japanese cinema, is to receive a lifetime achievement award next month at the Festival of Far East Film in Udine, Italy. “A legendary artist on Friday the 29th of April will receive the Golden Mulberry Award for lifetime achievement on the stage of FEFF 24,” the festival announced Friday with barely concealed delight.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Henwick
Person
Stephy Tang
Person
Takeshi Kitano
Person
Lena Dunham
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Gilbert Gottfried’s ‘Problem Child’ Director Recalls Standing Up to Studio to Let Him Riff: “He’s That Funny”

Although Gilbert Gottfried had previously made small film appearances, including in 1987’s Beverly Hills Cop II, it was surprise hit Problem Child that served as a breakout role. The 1990 movie, which is credited as Universal Pictures’ most profitable film of the year, starred John Ritter and Amy Yasbeck as a couple experiencing ups and downs after adopting Junior (Michael Oliver). Director Dennis Dugan hired Gottfried as a flustered adoption agent after seeing him deliver stand-up in Los Angeles, and the filmmaker learned that the performer’s boisterous on-stage persona was quite different from his real-life demeanor.More from The Hollywood ReporterConan O'Brien,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co Production#Reality Tv#Italy#Chinese Italian#Asian#Roman#Annecy Animation Festival#European#The Far East
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Thandiwe Newton Exits ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Thandiwe Newton is leaving Magic Mike’s Last Dance, with Salma Hayek taking over her role in the Warner Bros. film. Production had recently begun in London. “Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with family matters,” a Warners spokesperson said in a statement.More from The Hollywood ReporterChris Pine and Thandiwe Newton in Amazon's 'All the Old Knives': Film ReviewChris Pine on Spy Thriller 'All the Old Knives': "The Heart of It Is This Love Story"Channing Tatum, Lionsgate Team for Live 'Step Up' Dance Show Magic Mike’s...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The First Lady’ Newcomer Jayme Lawson on Her “Blessed” Rise From Off-Broadway to Screen Stardom

Heading into production on her first feature film, Jayme Lawson had a question. “I was like, ‘So, will there be food on set? Do I need to pack my own?’ ” Lawson recalls with a laugh from her Brooklyn apartment, about her onscreen debut in 2020’s Farewell Amor. Lawson was already a seasoned performer by that point — she spent summers in theater camp, attended the D.C.-based performing arts high school Duke Ellington School and went on to Juilliard, graduating in 2019. But her question showed a touching naiveté about the entertainment industry. “I just remember [director Ekwa Msangi] looking...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes ‘Top Gun’ Again With Heady Lineup of Festival Veterans, High-Profile Indie Titles and Curiosity-Peaking Genre Fare

Despite the fact David Lynch had already doused wild rumors that he would be attending Cannes with a top secret project (reportedly starring Laura Dern), many watching the lineup announcement for the festival’s 75th edition on Thursday were still patiently waiting for artistic director Thierry Fremaux to work his way through the alphabet to get to the Ls. While Lynch’s name — as expected — wasn’t called out, the films and directors that were should prove enough to underline Cannes’ credentials as the world’s premiere film festival as it returns to full form following a quieter, pushed-back event in 2021 and non-existent...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Ukrainian Director Loznitsa Set for Special Screening, Russia’s Serebrennikov for Competition

The Cannes Film Festival gave Ukraine an early shout-out in its lineup unveiling Thursday, revealing that Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa would be bringing his latest feature to the event. The filmmaker’s Natural History of Destruction will be getting a special screening, shared festival boss Thierry Frémaux, who later also announced that Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov’s new drama Tchaïkovski’s Wife would compete for the festival’s Palme d’Or.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Regency Fashion of 'Bridgerton' Season 2: "It's All About the Details"Kristen Stewart, Lea Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen Get Weird in Teaser Trailer for David Cronenberg's 'Crimes of the Future'Cannes 'Top Gun'...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

French Period Drama ‘Scarlet’ to Open Cannes Directors’ Fortnight

Scarlet, a French-language period drama from Italian director Pietro Marcello (Martin Eden), will be the opening night film for the 54th edition of Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight section. It will kick off the 2022 film festival sidebar May 18. Set in Normandy, Northern France, between the two World Wars, Scarlet follows a young woman, a widowed war veteran, being raised by her father and struggling to find her own path in life. It features a cast of French stars, including Juliette Jouan, Raphaël Thierry, Louis Garrel and Noémie Lvovsky.More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Northman' Game Tie-In Set to Release Ahead of Movie...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kristen Stewart, Lea Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen Get Weird in Teaser Trailer for David Cronenberg’s ‘Crimes of the Future’

David Cronenberg, it is safe to say, is back. Neon has dropped the first teaser trailerfor Cronenberg’s new drama, Crimes of the Future, and it is jam-packed with the sort of wild body-horror and nightmare imagery fans of the Canadian director of The Fly, Eastern Promises and Dead Ringers have come to expect.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Regency Fashion of 'Bridgerton' Season 2: "It's All About the Details"Cannes 'Top Gun' Again With Heady Lineup of Festival Veterans, High-Profile Indie Titles and Curiosity-Peaking Genre Fare'Squid Game' Star Lee Jung-jae's Directorial Debut 'Hunt' to Premiere at Cannes The one-minute teaser features mysterious and frankly...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-jae’s Directorial Debut ‘Hunt’ to Premiere at Cannes

Lee Jung-jae, the breakout star of Netflix’s smash-hit series Squid Game, will unveil his directorial debut, Hunt, a Korean-language spy thriller set in the 1980s, at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The film will premiere out of competition in Cannes’ Midnight Screening section, a sidebar typically devoted to thrillers and genre fare. Most of the 2022 Cannes selection was unveiled in Paris on Thursday morning. The festival, which will also feature new films from Park Chan-wook, David Cronenberg and George Miller, takes place May 17-28.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Regency Fashion of 'Bridgerton' Season 2: "It's All About the Details"Kristen Stewart, Lea...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rotterdam Film Festival Moves Dates for 2023, Announces Staff Cuts

The International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) has announced the dates for its 52nd edition next year and unveiled restructuring plans after two years of online-only events have hit its bottom line. The 2023 Rotterdam Festival, which organizers say will be “circumstances permitting” the IFFR’s first fully in-person event since 2020, is set to run January 25 to February 5, 2023.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Regency Fashion of 'Bridgerton' Season 2: "It's All About the Details"Kristen Stewart, Lea Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen Get Weird in Teaser Trailer for David Cronenberg's 'Crimes of the Future'Cannes 'Top Gun' Again With Heady Lineup of Festival...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Paul Pope, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 63

Veteran Canadian film and TV producer Paul Pope, best known for indie movies like Grown Up Movie Star, starring Tatiana Maslany, and Rare Birds, toplined by William Hurt and Molly Parker, has died. He was 63. Pope died on Thursday morning in St. John’s, Newfoundland, a representative of his production banner, Pope Productions, told The Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death was announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterJay Binder, Top-Notch Casting Director for Broadway, Dies at 71Liz Sheridan, Jerry's Mom on 'Seinfeld,' Dies at 93Gilbert Gottfried, Controversial Comedian With the Shrillest of Voices, Dies at 67 Born on Nov. 7, 1958, Pope completed...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Obamas’ Higher Ground Boards Netflix Thriller ‘Leave the World Behind’

Higher Ground, the production company founded by former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, has signed on to Netflix’s adaptation of author Rumaan Alam’s Leave the World Behind, which stars Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali. Sam Esmail, the creator of Mr. Robot and Homecoming, wrote and directed the adaptation, which also stars Ethan Hawke and Myha’la Herrold.More from The Hollywood ReporterAre Romantic Comedies Theater-Worthy? Creatives Hear Mixed Messaging From StudiosNetflix Renews Korean Reality Show 'Singles Inferno' for Season 2Netflix, Hulu Beat California City That Aimed to Tax Streaming Platforms The novel, which was published by HarperCollins in October 2020, follows a husband and wife as...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Red Sonja’ Director Sues to Expedite Visa for Film Shoot in Europe

M.J. Bassett, director and writer of Silent Hill: Revelation and Rogue, has sued the U.S. immigration office to salvage upcoming sword and sorcery movie Red Sonja. In a lawsuit against U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Bassett argues the government is unduly delaying a request to travel to Europe to shoot the project. Bassett claims the setback is jeopardizing the $35 million movie.More from The Hollywood ReporterKristen Stewart, Lea Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen Get Weird in Teaser Trailer for David Cronenberg's 'Crimes of the Future'Cannes 'Top Gun' Again With Heady Lineup of Festival Veterans, High-Profile Indie Titles and Curiosity-Peaking Genre Fare'Squid Game'...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy