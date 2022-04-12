Judith Light to Receive GLAAD’s Excellence in Media Award at New York Gala

Judith Light , a beloved performer and champion of LGBTQ and human rights, is being honored for the example she has set over more than 40 years in the business. GLAAD has announced that it will fete Light on May 6 at New York’s Hilton Midtown where she’ll receive the Excellence in Media Award at the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards.

Academy Award-winner Ariana DeBose is booked to deliver a tribute to Light at the event which will be hosted by Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and transgender recording artist, actress and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Peppermint. Other boldfaced name guests expected to be making the rounds include Amber Tamblyn, Anthony Rapp, Cynthia Nixon, Lily Rose, Nyle DiMarco, Wilson Cruz, GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

Light joins a list of Excellence in Media Award honorees that includes Ava DuVernay, Robert De Niro, Kelly Ripa, Patti LaBelle, Debra Messing, Tyra Banks, Julianne Moore, Glenn Close, Barbara Walters, Joy Behar, Billy Crystal and Diane Sawyer. The 33rd GLAAD Media Awards are presented by Gilead Sciences, Inc., Google, Hyundai and Ketel One Family Made Vodka. The New York event follows the Los Angeles installment that took place on April 2 at which Kacey Musgraves and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez were honored.

Tony and Emmy winner Light recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She can now be seen on screen in Starz’s horror-comedy Shining Vale and HBO Max’s Julia . She next stars in Searchlight’s The Menu .

Click here to read the full article.