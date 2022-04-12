ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Amy Borrowed a Friend’s Truck & Then It Got Stolen

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bp5DV_0f6lRCNp00

Amy had to move something from her home, but they recently got rid of her husband's truck. So they didn't have a vehicle to move the big item.

They were able to borrow a friend's truck. They got the item moved and everything was great. The friend told them whenever they were done to just drop off the truck and leave the keys in the cupholder. He planned to be home very soon so it wasn't a big deal. So Amy did exactly as the friend said and dropped the truck off in the early evening and left the keys in the cupholder. Her son questioned it, but Amy verified it's what her friend wanted her to do.

Turns out, the friend didn't get home as soon as he thought and the truck got stolen right out of the driveway. Amy felt really bad and wondered if she needed to buy him a new car. He reassured Amy that everything is going to be fine and his insurance will help him get a new car.

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Paramedic volunteer’s truck stolen, towed by thieves

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – It looks on camera like a car is towed away, but this isn’t your ordinary towing job. The owner says Ring cam video shows his truck, which contained life-saving medical equipment, was stolen. “If we are in the area and someone is in need...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
Q 96.1

Have You Seen This Stolen Truck from Sainte-Anne-De-Madawaska?

Pickup Truck Theft in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, N.B. Police are looking for information about a pickup truck that was stolen from a residence in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, New Brunswick on March 18 or March 19, 2022. Where and When the Pickup Truck was Stolen. The Saint-Léonard RCMP is asking the public to contact them...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Two people caught on video going through pockets of man who was dying after being shot

Two people have been caught on security footage going through the pockets of a dying man who had just been shot on the streets of Philadelphia. The 38-year-old man was shot three times in the chest after getting into a fight with another man in Hunting Park, a neighbourhood in North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Wednesday night. A third man pulled out a gun from the waistband of his pants during the fight and shot the victim, Chief Inspector Scott Small said during a press briefing, Fox 29 reported. As the victim lay dying on the pavement, the two men...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Motorious

Florida Man Drives Bizarre Chopped Car

We’ve seen a lot of bizarre custom vehicles, from a diesel-powered Mustang to a blinged-out semi-truck. However, none of them are nearly as hilarious as this video of a guy in a chopped mystery car sitting at a gas station. Before you read on or watch the video, take a guess about what this thing was before it went under the knife, because if you nail this you’re well-versed in crappy cars.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Having a bad day? Angry Amazon driver KICKS a parcel into woman’s yard before flipping the bird at her doorbell camera and hurling second package straight at it

This is the shocking moment an Amazon delivery driver kicked a parcel into a woman's front yard before giving her the finger to her doorbell camera and hurling a second package straight at it. Elizabeth Murray said she heard some 'very aggressive beeping' outside her home in Roslindale, Massachusetts, on...
ECONOMY
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy