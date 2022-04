Former National Public Radio host and New York Times/CNN reporter and Stony Brook University alumna Tanzina Vega (’96) will serve as keynote speaker at the Stony Brook University “Women’s History Month Closing Program” on Monday, March 28, at 4 pm in the Student Activities Center Ballroom A. This will be a hybrid event with in-person seating available on site and accessibility via Zoom. To attend, register here. The event is open to the public.

