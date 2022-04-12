ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ native and author speaks candidly on addressing drug epidemic, mental health in New Jersey

By Vin Ebenau
 1 day ago
Two of the issues that need to be discussed more but more so require sweeping action, are the ongoing drug epidemic and the mental health crisis in our communities and our state. On Sunday, Toms River High School East Alumni ('04) as well as Georgian Court University Alumni, author...

Sand Hills Express

Addressing the pandemic’s mental health fallout

At home with her guinea pigs, Coco and Juliet, Natasha Beltran seems like a happy 12-year-old. But since 2020, she has been struggling with grief beyond her years. “I remember my dad as a very funny guy that has a lot of friends near his neighborhood,” she said. “And he likes to go to movie theaters, hiking.”
MENTAL HEALTH
NBC Connecticut

CT LIVE: Addressing the Mental Health Crisis

Mental health issues plague people across the state. Children and teenagers are particularly affected. InterCommunity Health Care President and CEO, Kim Beauregard, and Director of Behavioral Health Services Jennifer Valva, share their insight into the factors driving this issue, and steps to support young people struggling with mental health issues.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
NBC4 Columbus

Gov. DeWine emphasizes need for mental health resources in State of State address

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Governor Mike DeWine dedicated nearly one-fifth of his State of the State address Wednesday to the state’s growing mental health crisis. During his one-hour speech, DeWine detailed issues including suicide in young Ohioans, drug overdoses, and Adverse Childhood Experiences. “Accidental drug overdose deaths remain...
OHIO STATE
Healthline

Psychedelic Drug MDMA Shows Promise as Treatment for PTSD

New research finds that MDMA may help people with PTSD if they also undergo talk therapy. Other psychedelics are now increasingly being used to help certain mental health conditions. Researchers are planning more studies to verify their findings. New research findings unveiled Tuesday suggest that MDMA, known among recreational users...
MENTAL HEALTH
SHAPE

Prolonged Grief Disorder Is Now Officially Considered a Mental Health Disorder

As of last week, prolonged grief disorder, officially became a new diagnosis in the latest edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), the catalog of psychological conditions widely used by clinicians to diagnose patients is the standard classification of mental disorders. Despite the nearly decade-long debate on whether grief should need medical treatment, the diagnosis became official during a time when many Americans continue to experience ongoing disasters that have caused death and suffering, such as COVID-19, reports the American Psychiatric Association (APA).
MENTAL HEALTH
Bangor Daily News

Better access to methadone would prevent more deaths from the opioid crisis

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Susan Calcaterra is an associate professor of medicine at the University of Colorado. She focuses on the treatment of addiction in the hospital setting.
HEALTH
105.7 The Hawk

Waretown, NJ man arrested for illegally dealing pain medication to people in Ocean County, NJ

A man who lived in the Waretown section of Ocean Township has been placed in handcuffs for illegally dealing pain medication out of his home to people in Ocean County. The arrest of 58-year old Jeffrey Miliukas comes following a multi-law enforcement investigation featuring Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, United States Department of Homeland Security and Preparedness - Homeland Security Investigations, New Jersey State Police - Trafficking Central Unit, Barnegat Township Police Department Crime Reduction Unit, Barnegat Township Police Department K-9 Unit, and Ocean Township (Waretown) Police Department Detective Bureau, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer, as investigators were looking into who was illegally selling pain medications in the area.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Idaho8.com

10 most common barriers to seeking treatment for substance use disorder

10 most common barriers to seeking treatment for substance use disorder. Roughly 40.3 million people in the U.S. had a substance use disorder, or SUD, in 2020. Yet, only 1.4% of those people received any treatment in the past year, and 1% received treatment at a specialty facility. The path to seeking treatment is riddled with obstacles—both systemic and inherent to addiction itself—which can make recovery difficult to access, and in some cases nearly impossible. Stigma surrounding substance use disorder and addiction has been a persistent barrier to seeking both help and understanding about living with the condition.
MENTAL HEALTH
Patriot Ledger

Letter: Don't ignore those with mental health and drug issues

The current issue with homeless persons requiring assistance for drug abuse and mental health problems is a situation we all need to be aware of and do our part as caring citizens to help. The mayor of Quincy has let this vital need be ignored. A bridge to Long Island would assist in this acute health problem. Rationale for not helping does not support a valid reason not to rebuild. Traffic concerns? We already have gridlock with all the vehicles the mayor said would not clog the roads because people would use the “T”. Wrong!
QUINCY, MA
105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ baby — just 1 year old — needs a life-saving kidney transplant

March is National Kidney Month, and a Toms River mom is hoping her 1-year-old son will celebrate with the gift of life. Ethan Mount is already a medical miracle. When his mother, Sandy, was pregnant with Ethan, it was discovered that a rare birth defect had caused his still developing kidneys to shut down. In the majority of cases, the condition is fatal to the fetus.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

PF Chang’s Opens Soon at the Ocean County Mall in Toms River, New Jersey

It’s looking more and more like PF Chang’s restaurant is getting close to opening at the Ocean County Mall on Hooper Avenue in Toms River. If you have passed by the Ocean County Mall recently you have seen that the construction of PF Chang’s latest New Jersey location is really coming along. Pretty cool having this new dining experience coming soon to Toms River at the Ocean County Mall on Hooper Avenue.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
verywellhealth.com

How Prescription Drug Addiction Is Treated

In 2020, 1.2 million people in the U.S. misused prescription pain relievers. Prescription drug addiction often starts with medically-prescribed needed use, such as following surgery or injury. Gradually, use becomes misuse, resulting in substance use disorder or addiction. When that occurs, prescription drug addiction treatment is necessary. Read on to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
105.7 The Hawk

Is This The Best Chinese Food in Toms River, NJ, You Voted Yes

Hundreds of votes later we have a winner for the best Chinese food in Toms River. At least once a week we get Chinese food and it never disappoints. It's becoming more and more popular for holidays as a choice for family dinners or get-togethers. Chinese is easy and fast and you can get it delivered if you don't even feel like going out. It's a great take-out quick Friday night dinner for the family and a great idea for a holiday dinner.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The Jersey Shore’s Best Salad Dressing Is Made In Toms River, NJ

Sometimes you have to think outside the box. Never in a million years did I think I would be writing about salad dressing, but here we are. I really do believe the Jersey Shore's best salad dressing is made in Toms River, NJ. Do you like balsamic vinaigrette? The salad dressing made at this well-known Ocean County establishment is thick, creamy, and delicious. It's so good that the restaurant puts it in big bottles for people to buy and bring home to use.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

