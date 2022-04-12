Toms River, NJ native and author speaks candidly on addressing drug epidemic, mental health in New Jersey

The current issue with homeless persons requiring assistance for drug abuse and mental health problems is a situation we all need to be aware of and do our part as caring citizens to help. The mayor of Quincy has let this vital need be ignored. A bridge to Long Island would assist in this acute health problem. Rationale for not helping does not support a valid reason not to rebuild. Traffic concerns? We already have gridlock with all the vehicles the mayor said would not clog the roads because people would use the “T”. Wrong!

QUINCY, MA ・ 29 DAYS AGO