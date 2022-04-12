Toms River, NJ native and author speaks candidly on addressing drug epidemic, mental health in New Jersey

A man who lived in the Waretown section of Ocean Township has been placed in handcuffs for illegally dealing pain medication out of his home to people in Ocean County. The arrest of 58-year old Jeffrey Miliukas comes following a multi-law enforcement investigation featuring Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, United States Department of Homeland Security and Preparedness - Homeland Security Investigations, New Jersey State Police - Trafficking Central Unit, Barnegat Township Police Department Crime Reduction Unit, Barnegat Township Police Department K-9 Unit, and Ocean Township (Waretown) Police Department Detective Bureau, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer, as investigators were looking into who was illegally selling pain medications in the area.
Comments / 0