Looking for the perfect posture? Here’s what you should do

Maryland Reporter
 1 day ago
Sit-stand desks have shown us in studies to promote productivity, focus, and creativity. Because some of the body’s muscles function while you’re still standing, blood flow to the brain increases. As a result, it enhances how we feel and how we function. Sit-stand desks are also demonstrated to increase productivity by...

