'90 Day Fiancé': David Finally Reveals Why He Broke Up With Lana

By Antoinette Bueno‍
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article90 Day Diaries' episode on Monday featured an update on one of 90 Day Fiancé's most controversial stars, David. The 62-year-old Las Vegas native explained why he and Lana didn't go through with their engagement after he memorably proposed to her at the airport in 2019. Throughout his...

Dirk Ward
1d ago

He lives in a fantasy world.......so anything he says as a reason is just as made up as his relationship with any woman.......

TXDIVA1
1d ago

These men need to realize they are only being used. Why can’t they find women in the US? Oh that’s right because they want them young enough to be their daughters, hot and gorgeous.

T1000
1d ago

They broke up cause she never wanted to meet him. TLC found her and convinced her to come on the show.

