Rapides Parish, LA

Cleco to develop $900M emissions reduction project in central Louisiana

By CityBusiness staff reports
neworleanscitybusiness.com
 1 day ago

Cleco plans to invest $900 million to significantly reduce carbon emissions at its largest electric generation unit in Louisiana, located in the central part of the state in Rapides Parish. The public utility, which serves 291,000 customers...

neworleanscitybusiness.com

Related
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Staples: Stopping oil and gas development hinders energy growth

In the wake of the crisis in Ukraine, last week the U.S. Secretary of Energy called upon American energy producers to increase output “to stabilize the market and minimize harm to American families.” This comes after more than a year of this Administration taking deliberate steps to discourage, and in some cases halt, oil and natural gas production in our country, in addition to calling for an end to drilling during the 2020 campaign. American consumers are suffering with skyrocketing prices and feeling the repercussions of cancelled pipeline projects, halted leases on federal lands, delayed approvals for permits and the discouragement of additional expansion – poor, short-sighted decisions that are exacerbated by the war.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Map of nuclear power in the US: See where reactors are located

Nuclear power has been in the spotlight again lately. The war in Ukraine and the Russian capture of the Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants sent a shock wave of fear around the world. At the same time, Russia's control over natural gas supplies to Europe, and increased recognition of the urgency of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, is making nuclear power more attractive.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

New York to ban natural gas in new buildings: report

New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s office is expected to release a budget that will ban the use of natural gas and fossil fuels in new buildings, according to a new report. The Democratic governor was working with the legislature to finalize the budget, though an exact date was not clear, Reuters reported Monday, citing environmental groups like Food & Water Watch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
LisaB

Is residential solar power the answer to our energy problems?

Solar energy can help alleviate the energy crisisVivint Solar/Unsplash. Alternative forms of energy have been gaining headway for years. Alternative energy sources, like solar energy, help decrease emissions from burning fossil fuels, harming the atmosphere. Numerous companies have developed alternative energy sources like wind, water, and solar. Lately, solar power has made a big bang in residential and industrial buildings. It is the most common energy source used to alleviate electricity costs. Though many are for solar power energy, there is still resistance and questions.
WNEM

City gives update on Saginaw development projects

Sticker shock continues at gas stations across the state and country as prices remain near record highs. Four people were found dead in a mobile home fire, a man was arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash with injured children in the car, and your forecast. First Warn 5:...
SAGINAW, MI
One Green Planet

Washington State Moves to Ban All Gas-Powered Cars by 2030

Washington state is joining other cities around the world in committing to ban the sale of gas-powered cars by 2030. Paris, California, and the entire UK are some of the cities that have already begun to move away from gas-powered cars and commit to only allowing the sale of electric cars in the following years. Washington state will only allow the sale of electric cars beginning in 2030. The plan is part of the state’s larger climate change plan that is focused on rebuilding the local transportation system.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Post

SEC plans to force public companies to disclose greenhouse gas emissions

The Securities and Exchange Commission plans to require all publicly traded companies to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions and the climate risks their businesses face, part of the Biden administration’s broader push to force the private sector to reckon with the dangers of a warming world. Under a groundbreaking...
ECONOMY
Grist

How a breakthrough in geothermal could change our energy grid

This transcript has been edited and condensed for clarity. Newberry Volcano — the largest volcano in the Pacific Northwest — is the site of an experiment that’s aiming for a breakthrough in geothermal energy. The experiment is one small step in the high-risk, high-reward world of next...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
One Green Planet

Hydrogen: Green Super Star or Front for Fossil Fuel Supporters?

Hydrogen as a renewable energy source is a hot and controversial topic. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that the demand for hydrogen has skyrocketed since 1975. Hydrogen’s sudden increase in popularity has raised questions about how green it actually is, what the environmental impact of mass implementation could be, and who would benefit most from the transition.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KATC News

Cleco offers storm safety tips

The spring storm season, along with warmer weather have arrived in Louisiana, and Cleco is offering electrical safety tips to help customers prepare for both. “Spring storms can bring a variety of hazards, including damaging wind gusts, lightning, hail, heavy rainfall and tornadoes. With the warmer spring weather, customers also will be spending more time outdoors,” said John Melancon, Cleco’s director of corporate safety. “Whether customers are preparing for a severe spring storm or doing yard work, the arrival of spring is a good time to check the electrical safety of homes and businesses, inside and out. Being aware of potentially dangerous situations will help keep all of us safe year-round.”
LOUISIANA STATE

