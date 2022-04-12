Cleco to develop $900M emissions reduction project in central Louisiana

In the wake of the crisis in Ukraine, last week the U.S. Secretary of Energy called upon American energy producers to increase output “to stabilize the market and minimize harm to American families.” This comes after more than a year of this Administration taking deliberate steps to discourage, and in some cases halt, oil and natural gas production in our country, in addition to calling for an end to drilling during the 2020 campaign. American consumers are suffering with skyrocketing prices and feeling the repercussions of cancelled pipeline projects, halted leases on federal lands, delayed approvals for permits and the discouragement of additional expansion – poor, short-sighted decisions that are exacerbated by the war.

