Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, Anker chargers, $99 AirPods, $20 Fire Stick, more

By Maren Estrada
 1 day ago

If you thought you’d never see a daily deals roundup better than the one we put together yesterday, you’re in for a treat. That’s right… Tuesday’s best deals roundup is somehow even better!

Starting around noon today, there’s a crazy offer that gets you an Echo Dot for only $0.99 when you pay $7.99 for a month of Amazon Music Unlimited. If you decide to cancel, the Dot is yours to keep!

There are also deep discounts available on Anker chargers, Apple AirPods, a top-rated VYBE massage gun, and more. Plus, the #1 best-selling meat thermometer on Amazon’s whole site is down to $14.99 right now.

In this roundup, we’re going to showcase all the best deals we found on April 12, 2022.

5 best deals of the day on Tuesday, April 12

To get the ball rolling, we’re going to share our five favorite deals of the day.

All the deals in this roundup are obviously impressive. But these top 5 daily deals are extra special, offering deep discounts on some of the most popular products out there.

  1. Get an Echo Dot for only $0.99 with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 — even if you cancel, you can still keep the Dot!
  2. Anker chargers and portable charging accessories are on sale with deep discounts, today only
  3. AirPods 3 are on sale for just $149.99, joining AirPods Pro at $189.99 and AirPods 2 at only $99
  4. Take care of muscle cramps without cramping your wallet — save $100 off this top-rated VYBE massage gun
  5. The #1 best-selling digital meat thermometer on Amazon is only $14.99 right now

Needless to say, that’s just the tip of the iceberg today.

Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.

💥 Popular Deals 💥

  • Get the beloved Amazon Echo Dot for just $29.99 if you hurry
  • Add a $25 Amazon Smart Plug with 403,000 5-star reviews for
  • !
  • There are also other great Echo deals: The newer Echo Dot 4th-Gen is down to $39.99, the Echo is $74.99, Echo Show devices start at $54.99, and more
  • #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are on sale for just $6.25 each — that’s the lowest price ever!
  • Want to spend even less? Esicoo Wi-Fi smart plugs are somehow on sale for just $3.82 each when you buy a 4-pack, but they’ll definitely sell out soon

🚨 More Deep Discounts 🚨

  • The insanely popular iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum is on sale for just $199 instead of $300 today!
  • BONUS DEALS: Want a higher-end model with an auto-empty base? Check out the Roomba i3+ while it’s down to $499 or the Roomba i6+ while it’s discounted
  • 🤫 SECRET SALE: Get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $34.99 instead of $55, the lowest price of all time!
  • Use the coupon code ADDFTV at checkout
  • Not everyone is eligible, see details on Amazon’s terms & conditions page

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

Here’s a small selection of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to click the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers today!

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

IN THIS ARTICLE
