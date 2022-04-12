Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, Anker chargers, $99 AirPods, $20 Fire Stick, more
Starting around noon today, there’s a crazy offer that gets you an Echo Dot for only $0.99 when you pay $7.99 for a month of Amazon Music Unlimited. If you decide to cancel, the Dot is yours to keep!
There are also deep discounts available on Anker chargers, Apple AirPods, a top-rated VYBE massage gun, and more. Plus, the #1 best-selling meat thermometer on Amazon’s whole site is down to $14.99 right now.
In this roundup, we’re going to showcase all the best deals we found on April 12, 2022.
5 best deals of the day on Tuesday, April 12
- Get an Echo Dot for only $0.99 with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 — even if you cancel, you can still keep the Dot!
- Anker chargers and portable charging accessories are on sale with deep discounts, today only
- AirPods 3 are on sale for just $149.99, joining AirPods Pro at $189.99 and AirPods 2 at only $99
- Take care of muscle cramps without cramping your wallet — save $100 off this top-rated VYBE massage gun
- The #1 best-selling digital meat thermometer on Amazon is only $14.99 right now
💥 Popular Deals 💥
- 🚫🦟🪰🚫 The #1 best-selling Katchy indoor fly and insect trap with 42,000 4-star and 5-star reviews is on sale for just $30 instead of $45 — get ready for spring and summer!
- ONE DAY SALES: The best-selling AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier is down to $29.95 instead of $50, and Click N Play toys have deep discounts for one day only
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 26,000 5-star ratings has a rare discount today
- 🚨 AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to just $189.99 instead of $249, which is what you’ll pay if you buy them from Apple
- On top of that, AirPods 3 dropped to $149.99, AirPods 2 are down to only $99, and AirPods Max have a huge $70 discount if you hurry
- Also, Apple Watch SE is only $229 today and Apple Watch Series 7 starts at just $313.95 — both are all-time low prices!
- Get the beloved Amazon Echo Dot for just $29.99 if you hurry
- Add a $25 Amazon Smart Plug with 403,000 5-star reviews for
- !
- There are also other great Echo deals: The newer Echo Dot 4th-Gen is down to $39.99, the Echo is $74.99, Echo Show devices start at $54.99, and more
- A top-selling handheld car vacuum has never had a discount this deep
- You’ll also find a rare double discount on Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer
- The #1 best-selling digital meat thermometer on Amazon is only $14.99 right now
- Give your aching feet a break with 20% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
- Super-popular BD Veritor COVID-19 home test kits have a massive 82% discount that drops them to an all-time low price of only $3 per test — stock up now
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Aquasonic Black Series ultra-whitening electric toothbrush with 51,000 5-star reviews is on sale for $29.95 instead of $60
- Get the #1 best-selling Philips Sonicare One electric rechargeable toothbrush for just $39.95 or snag the battery-powered version for only $24.95!
- #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are on sale for just $6.25 each — that’s the lowest price ever!
- Want to spend even less? Esicoo Wi-Fi smart plugs are somehow on sale for just $3.82 each when you buy a 4-pack, but they’ll definitely sell out soon
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
🚨 More Deep Discounts 🚨
- The Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale for just $19.99 right now
- You can also get the Fire TV Stick for $24.99, the Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99, or the lightning-fast Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $44.99
- LG C1 OLED TVs and LG G1 OLED TVs are back down to Black Friday’s all-time low prices
- Score a nice big TCL 65-inch 4K Roku smart TV for just $449.99, down from $800
- So many more Fire TVs are on sale right here
- The insanely popular iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum is on sale for just $199 instead of $300 today!
- BONUS DEALS: Want a higher-end model with an auto-empty base? Check out the Roomba i3+ while it’s down to $499 or the Roomba i6+ while it’s discounted
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling soundbar — the Majority Bowfell TV soundbar — is down to just $35.95
- Amazon is hosting a massive sale on Kitchen Essentials from Dash, Nutribullet, T-FAL, and more, where you’ll find a whopping six pages of deals!
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $14.99!
- Get the top-selling Chom Chom roller pet hair remover with 72,000 5-star Amazon ratings for just $25.95
- There’s also a RARE sale on Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray that actually works!
- 🤫 SECRET SALE: Get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $34.99 instead of $55, the lowest price of all time!
- Use the coupon code ADDFTV at checkout
- Not everyone is eligible, see details on Amazon’s terms & conditions page
- Grab a Roku Streaming Stick 4K while it’s on sale for $39.99 instead of $50
- The powerful $100 Roku Ultra is down to $69.99
- Definitely get yourself a Microsoft Office Home & Student download for PC or Mac while Amazon is offering a rare discount
- Pick up an HP Chromebook 11a for just $139.98 instead of $260, or upgrade to the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 for $209.99 instead of $320
- Anyone searching for a great Windows laptop deal should check out the ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 for $455 instead of $480
- Score an Ultrean 4.2-quart air fryer with 22,000 5-star reviews for just $55.99 instead of $90
- Or, upgrade to the white-hot Ultrean 6-quart air fryer XL for just $59.99, down from its original list price of $110
- See more incredible one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
