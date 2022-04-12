Traffic at standstill along Big Carlos Pass Bridge
A backlog of traffic is being observed along the Big Carlos Pass Bridge.
Backups began being reported around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic in both directions is affected.
It is not clear what has caused the standstill, but we are told the drawbridge is having to be hand-cranked. We are in contact with law enforcement and transportation officials to gather more information.
The bridge connects Carlos Point with Lover's Key and Black Island.
