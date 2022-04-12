ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rachel Maddow returns to MSNBC, will switch to once a week

By DAVID BAUDER, Associated Press
Sioux City Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC's Rachel Maddow returned to the air Monday with some bad news for her fans: Starting next month, she will be doing her prime-time show only once a week. After working her customary five nights a week for the rest of April, Maddow said,...

siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Report: Rachel Maddow vetoed MSNBC's attempt to bring back Keith Olbermann

The Daily Beast's Lachlan Cartwright reports Olbermann was "in lengthy discussions" to fill Maddow's void in the 9 p.m. ET timeslot while she was on a months-long hiatus from her show. “I offered to have her production company ‘produce’ the show. Would give her some proxy control and a fu*kton of money but she and (former MSNBC president-turned-consultant to Maddow’s production company) Phil Griffin refused,” Olbermann tells Cartwright, claiming that the network also offered him a show in 2016. “I do not expect to continue negotiations with the successors to this management team,” he adds. “Management is worse than asleep at the switch.” As Cartwright notes, Maddow was once Olbermann's protégé at MSNBC, but their relationship has soured in recent years.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Poll: Anderson Cooper is the most-trusted name in news -- Tucker Carlson is more trusted than Gayle King, Rachel Maddow and Jake Tapper

A Economist/YouGov poll that asked 1,500 Americans about their news consumption habits found that CNN's Cooper was the most-trusted news personality, followed by ABC News' David Muir and Fox News' Bret Baier. The least trusted include MSNBC's Joy Reid and CNN's Don Lemon. ALSO: The same poll found that CNN is the most "trustworthy" cable news network, while Fox News is the most "untrustworthy."
ENTERTAINMENT
Primetimer

Report: Keith Olbermann spent two years lobbying for an MSNBC comeback, with an eye toward replacing Chris Hayes

The Daily Beast recently reported that Olbermann was in talks to temporarily replace his protégé Rachel Maddow during her months-long hiatus. Turns out Olbermann has been lobbying to return to MSNBC for two years, according to emails obtained by Puck News' Dylan Byers, who worked as a media reporter for NBC News until last fall. Olbermann sent the emails to Jeff Shell, who became CEO of NBC Universal in 2019. The pair have known each other since the late 1990s, when Shell was the president of Fox’s cable networks and Olbermann was a Fox Sports anchor. "In Shell’s ascension, Olbermann saw an opportunity to engineer a return to the halcyon days of the mid-to-late aughts, when, as host of Countdown, he was MSNBC’s marquee primetime star and one of the most powerful figures in American political media—a pre-Maddow Maddow of the now largely forgotten post-Iraq, Bush years," says Byers. "So began nearly two years of emails, which I obtained today, in which Olbermann repeatedly urged the executive to reinstate him at MSNBC and Shell repeatedly led the former host to believe that he wanted to bring him back to the network—and that it would just take a matter of time." Olbermann particularly wanted to take over Chris Hayes' All In timeslot, writing in an email to Shell: “Your 8 p.m. show is dying of thirst during a flood.” As Mediaite notes, All In hasn't had good ratings, not even in the demo.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Fox News

CNN’s John Harwood roasted for claiming there is ‘zero evidence’ tying Biden to his son’s wrongdoings

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood was mocked on Wednesday for claiming there was "zero evidence" that President Biden is connected to his son’s alleged corruption. Harwood, who often takes on the role of a liberal pundit despite his correspondent title, became the latest media member to acknowledge that Hunter Biden could be a problem for the administration – but went out of his way to claim the president didn’t do "anything wrong" despite the actions of his son. Last week, The New York Times published a deep dive into the Justice Department's ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden, who himself publicly acknowledged in December 2020 that the feds were looking into his "tax affairs."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Ali Velshi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#Nbc#Cnn#Ap
Indy100

Russian State TV host panics after accidentally airing 'Glory to Ukraine' video

Russian state TV show, Evening With Vladimir Solovyov, accidentally aired the wrong clip of footage from the war in Ukraine, infuriating the host of the show. The television program is known for pushing President Vladimir Putin's propaganda campaign against Ukraine heavily. Host, Vladimir Solovyov, has pushed the narrative that Ukraine is a Nazi regime that needs to be taken down and often cracks jokes about the situation.But last Tuesday's episode of Solovyov's show apparently had a bit of a hiccup, according to Julia Davis' reporting for The Daily Beast.Solovyov was introducing a clip that was meant to show a supposed...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Jan 6 because it ‘only happened one time’ as she berates journalist on video

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the media attention on the 6 January Capitol insurrection, arguing that it “only happened one time”.On Sunday, Ms Greene tweeted a video of herself berating NBC News journalist Scott Wong as he asked her about the 2021 riot.“Do you think it was a mistake for [House Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy to remove all of the Republicans on the January 6 committee once [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi took off [Illinois Representative] Jim Banks and [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan?” Mr Wong asked.“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatisation of a riot that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Stephen Colbert mocks CNN+ while interviewing Anderson Cooper

“Explain this to me please, if you don’t mind,” Colbert said. “What is CNN+?” He then asked whyCNN+ doesn't come with CNN. “You get CNN. You get CNN people,” Cooper responded. “You get me, you get Wolf Blitzer, you get Jake Tapper, you get Don Lemon, and you get a whole bunch of other interesting people.”
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

CNN+ announces its daily and weekly launch month schedule

The CNN streamer debuts next Tuesday at 7 a.m. ET with 5 Things with Kate Bolduan, followed by the breaking news show Go There at 8 a.m., Big Picture with Sara Sidner at 9 a.m. and Reliable Sources Daily at 11 a.m. The Source with Kasie Hunt will stream on weekdays at 4 p.m. ET, followed by The Global Brief with Bianca Nobilo at 5 p.m., Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? at 6 p.m. and The Newscast with Wolf Blitzer at 7:30 p.m.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy