Chauncey council meeting set

The Accessibility and Advocacy Committee of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet virtually by Zoom Friday at noon and in the front conference room of the City Building. The Outreach and Communications Committee will meet virtually by Zoom Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and also in the front conference room of the City Building. The meetings are open to the public. To participate in either committee meeting or if an accommodation is needed, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us.

ATHENS, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO