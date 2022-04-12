ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chauncey, OH

Chauncey council meeting set

By Public Authority
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 1 day ago

The Village of Chauncey has set a council meeting for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to fill a vacant village council member seat that is available due to a resignation.

Athens Messenger

Commissioners hear about JFS programs

ATHENS — The Athens County Commissioners received an update about Job & Family Services community programs and the creation of a new nonprofit to make JFS programs self-sustaining. “We are taking applications for this year’s Back-to-School Bash,” Jean Demosky, executive director of Athens County JFS, said. “It will be...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
The Providence Journal

Providence mayoral hopefuls, council members weigh in on Superman Building rescue

Vocal opponents of the $220-million plan to save the Industrial Trust Tower are in the minority. From several City Council members to nearly every mayoral candidate, the deal has received a fairly positive review. Council President John Igliozzi anticipates a green light from his council colleagues, portraying the proposed transformation of the so-called "Superman Building" into apartments and commercial space as the only viable option. ...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Athens Messenger

City Council talks Broadband Internet

Athens Mayor Steve Patterson addressed Athens City Council Monday night concerning the lack of access to high-speed broadband internet in the city and Athens County. Mayor Patterson shared with the council a broadband profile of Athens County, which he acquired at a Buckeye Hills Regional Council meeting. “There are a...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
