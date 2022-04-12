Flood Warning issued for Jeff Davis, Montgomery, Toombs by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Carlisle; Fulton; Graves; Hickman The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Fulton County in western Kentucky Eastern Hickman County in western Kentucky Southeastern Carlisle County in western Kentucky Graves County in western Kentucky * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 404 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Fulton, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Sedalia around 415 PM CDT. Mayfield around 420 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 33. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

CARLISLE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO