Jeff Davis County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Jeff Davis, Montgomery, Toombs by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jeff Davis; Montgomery; Toombs The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Toombs, Jeff Davis and Montgomery Counties. Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Toombs, Tattnall, Wayne and Appling...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crisp, Dodge, Laurens, Montgomery, Pulaski, Telfair, Toombs by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Crisp; Dodge; Laurens; Montgomery; Pulaski; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Wheeler; Wilcox Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Laurens, Emanuel, Toombs, Dodge, southeastern Pulaski, Telfair, Treutlen, Wilcox, central Johnson, Wheeler, eastern Crisp and Montgomery Counties through 200 PM EDT At 116 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Tuckers Crossroad to Harlow to Philema, and moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dublin, Cordele, Swainsboro, McRae, Eastman, Lyons, Soperton, Abbeville, Alamo, Mount Vernon, Wrightsville, Vidalia, Helena, East Dublin, Twin City, Lumber City, Rochelle, Glenwood, Milan and Adrian. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CRISP COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for De Soto, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: De Soto; Sabine THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DE SOTO AND NORTHWESTERN SABINE PARISHES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM CDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern Louisiana.
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Shelby FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and West Tennessee, including the following counties, in East Arkansas, Crittenden. In West Tennessee, Shelby. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying areas and street flooding with poor drainage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 349 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain will move into the area as thunderstorms move across the area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, West Memphis, Marion, Millington, Meeman Shelby Forest State Park, T O Fuller State Park, Cordova, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Edmondson, Sunset, Anthonyville, Jericho, Frayser, Midtown Memphis, Downtown Memphis and Ellendale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lee, Phillips, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for eastern Arkansas...and northwestern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lee; Phillips; St. Francis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR LEE...SOUTHEASTERN ST. FRANCIS...PHILLIPS...NORTHWESTERN COAHOMA AND WEST CENTRAL TUNICA COUNTIES At 454 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Haynes to 6 miles east of Watkins Corner to Crumrod, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Marianna, Marvell, Elaine, Helena-West Helena, White River National Wildlife Refuge, St Francis National Park, Friars Point, Lexa, Rondo, Aubrey, Haynes, Brickeys, Sherard, Crumrod, Lake View, Lagrange, Cody, Rena Lara, Mosby Spur and Ferguson. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
LEE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Shelby, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Shelby; Tipton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CRITTENDEN...SOUTH CENTRAL TIPTON AND CENTRAL SHELBY COUNTIES At 351 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Frayser, or 7 miles south of Meeman Shelby Forest State Park, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Bartlett, West Memphis, Marion, Millington, Meeman Shelby Forest State Park, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Ellendale, Downtown Memphis, Eads, Frayser, Midtown Memphis, Atoka, Lenow, Mound City, Barretville, Griffin Corner, Gammon and Woodstock. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Clay FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Greene and Mississippi. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion and Weakley. * WHEN...Until Midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Carlisle; Fulton; Graves; Hickman The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Fulton County in western Kentucky Eastern Hickman County in western Kentucky Southeastern Carlisle County in western Kentucky Graves County in western Kentucky * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 404 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Fulton, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Sedalia around 415 PM CDT. Mayfield around 420 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 33. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Graves, Hickman, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 18:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Ballard; Calloway; Carlisle; Graves; Hickman; Marshall; McCracken FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BALLARD, NORTHERN CALLOWAY, CARLISLE, NORTHERN GRAVES, NORTHERN HICKMAN, SOUTHEASTERN MCCRACKEN AND MARSHALL COUNTIES At 521 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain moving out of the warned area. An area of stratiform rain will continue for the next hour or so. The expected rainfall rate is up to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mayfield, Benton, Reidland, Symsonia, and Aurora. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Greene and Mississippi. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion and Weakley. * WHEN...Until Midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lauderdale, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crockett; Dyer; Gibson; Haywood; Lauderdale; Tipton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR CROCKETT...TIPTON...SOUTHEASTERN DYER...SOUTHWESTERN GIBSON LAUDERDALE AND HAYWOOD COUNTIES At 416 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nutbush, or 9 miles east of Ripley, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Brownsville, Covington, Ripley, Munford, Brighton, Alamo, Bells, Halls, Nutbush, Forked Deer, Hillville, Chestnut Bluff, Belle Eagle, Holly Grove, Dixonville, Eaton, Dancyville, Ft Pillow, Tipton and Atoka. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Issaquena, Sharkey, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Louisiana...and central, northwestern and west central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Issaquena; Sharkey; Yazoo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN YAZOO...NORTH CENTRAL ISSAQUENA AND SHARKEY COUNTIES At 412 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fitler, or 11 miles southwest of Rolling Fork, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Rolling Fork around 430 PM CDT. Anguilla and Holly Bluff around 435 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Mayersville and Cary. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlisle; Fulton; Hickman THE TORNADO WARNING FOR CENTRAL FULTON...HICKMAN...SOUTHWESTERN CARLISLE AND SOUTHEASTERN MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for western Kentucky.
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Shelby, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for western Tennessee. Target Area: Fayette; Shelby; Tipton The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Tipton County in western Tennessee Northwestern Fayette County in western Tennessee Northeastern Shelby County in western Tennessee * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 408 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dixonville to near Frayser to Southwest Memphis, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bartlett, Germantown, Millington, Cordova, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Munford, Ellendale, Dixonville, Eads, Frayser, Tipton, Atoka, Gallaway, Lenow, Barretville, Griffin Corner, Quito and Woodstock. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 20:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-06 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for north central and northwestern Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Gilmer; Gordon; Murray; Whitfield The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Gilmer County in north central Georgia Southern Murray County in northwestern Georgia Southeastern Whitfield County in northwestern Georgia Northeastern Gordon County in northwestern Georgia * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 816 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tilton, or 9 miles southeast of Dalton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dalton, Chatsworth, Resaca, Carters, Tails Creek, Ramhurst, Tilton, Audubon, Oakman, Fort Mountain State Park, Nickelsville, North Georgia Speedway and Roundtop. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GILMER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Issaquena, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Louisiana...and central and west central Mississippi. Target Area: Issaquena; Warren A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Madison Parish, northern Warren and southeastern Issaquena Counties through 445 PM CDT At 410 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Eagle Bend, or 10 miles east of Tallulah, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Eagle Bend around 415 PM CDT. Redwood around 425 PM CDT. Valley Park around 435 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS

