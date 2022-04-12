New York Times: Hoagies and Cattle Play a Role in GOP Senate Candidate Dr. Oz’s Personal Finances

Dr. Mehmet Oz Image via Mehmet Facebook page.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, is paying for some of his campaign expenses with Wawa hoagies, cattle, and property, writes Trip Gabriel for The New York Times.

The celebrity doctor has investments in Wawa and a cattle farm in Okeechobee, Fla, with cattle worth up to $500.000.

He also has a home in Palm Beach, Fla valued between $5 million and $25 million.

His personal fortune is estimated between $76 million to $300 million.

If elected, Dr. Oz would be one of the wealthiest members of the U.S. Senate. The 61-year-old has already put in $5.3 million of his own money toward the campaign.

He’s up against another wealthy first-time candidate in the upcoming Primary Election, David McCormick, former chief executive of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund.

They are vying for the GOP nomination to fill the seat of retiring Republican Pat Toomey.

Combined, the two candidates, joined by several super PACs, have spent more than $37 million in advertising in one of the most expensive primary races in the country.

He gained his celebrity status through his popular 12-year “The Dr. Oz Show” on daytime TV.