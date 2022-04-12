ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee basketball to host Tyreke Key, Indiana State transfer, on official visit

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
 1 day ago

Tennessee basketball is scheduled to host Tyreke Key on an official visit from April 19-21, Key told Knox News on Monday.

Key entered the transfer portal on March 16 after five years at Indiana State.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound guard averaged 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the 2020-21 season. He missed last season after having season-ending shoulder surgery in early November.

Key also has visits scheduled with Texas Tech on April 14-15, Ole Miss on April 24-26 and Oklahoma on April 27-29.

The Celina, Tennessee, native averaged 14.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 114 career games at Indiana State. He is a career 37.4% 3-point shooter. He hit 44.8% of his 3-pointers as a sophomore in 2018-19.

Key scored 3,287 points during his high school career at Clay County, which is 11th most in Tennessee history. He scored a single-season state-record 1,383 points as a senior in 2016-17. Key played AAU basketball with the Tennessee Bobcats, the same program that produced former Vols Lucas Campbell, John Fulkerson and Brock Jancek.

Tennessee has four scholarship openings. Kennedy Chandler declared for the NBA Draft, while Quentin Diboundje, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Handje Tamba entered the transfer portal.

Diboundje transferred to East Carolina, which hired former Vols assistant Mike Schwartz in March.

Victor Bailey Jr. also transferred to George Mason . Knoxville Catholic guard BJ Edwards filled that spot as UT's lone current 2022 signee.

The Vols hosted LSU transfer guard Brandon Murray on an official visit that started April 7. Murray committed Monday to Georgetown, where former LSU assistant coach Kevin Nickelberry is an assistant on Patrick Ewing's staff.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ ByMikeWilson .

