ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Gun-Wielding Man Attempts To Flee From Police In Mount Vernon Barbershop

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00UD92_0f6lMQAs00
A Bridgeport man was arrested in Mount Vernon. Photo Credit: Pexels/cottonbro

A Fairfield County man with a previous arrest on his record is facing new charges after attempting to flee from police with a loaded handgun before being apprehended in a barbershop bathroom in Westchester, officials announced.

A report was made from a Mount Vernon barbershop on the 100 block of 4th Avenue at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, where there was a report of a man with a handgun inside.

Police said that upon arrival, officers located their suspect - later identified as Bridgeport resident Ricardo Hanchard, age 33 - who matched the description provided.

When Hanchard was approached by officers, police said that he proceeded to flee from the barbershop onto the street, prompting a foot chase, during which Hanchard allegedly attempted to grab an object from his waistband.

According to investigators, Hanchard proceeded to run into a different barbershop and made his way to the back of the building with officers still hot on his heels in pursuit.

Hanchard was ultimately located hiding in a bathroom in the back of the barbershop.

Police said that when officers attempted to apprehend him, Hanchard struggled before they were able to handcuff him.

Officials said that a loaded handgun was located inside the bathroom and Hanchard was also wearing a holster that was compatible with the recovered weapon at the time of his arrest.

Hanchard, who has a prior arrest in New York for robbery, was held in Mount Vernon Jail and scheduled to be arraigned on a second-degree criminal possession of a weapon charge on Monday, April 11 in Mount Vernon City Court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
City
Bridgeport, NY
Mount Vernon, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Mount Vernon, NY
Fairfield County, CT
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Mount Vernon Man Charged In Double-Fatal Baby Shower Shooting

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a baby shower shooting earlier this year that left two men from Westchester dead. Arnold Oliver, age 24, of Peekskill, and Jamal Smith, age 28, of New Rochelle, were killed around 11 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 12, in the Bronx after getting into an altercation during a baby shower.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

Two Nabbed For Cocaine Possession In Westbury

Two people have been arrested for alleged possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia following a warrant search on Long Island. The arrests took place around 7 p.m., Friday, April 8 in Westbury. Following an investigation, narcotics/vice squad detectives searched a home at 9 Clover Lane and recovered quantities of cocaine...
WESTBURY, NY
Skagit Valley Herald

Alleged drug trafficker arrested in Mount Vernon

Police have in custody a man they suspect of bringing large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine into Skagit County. Santos E. Gutierrez Fosella, who is facing a number of charges related to drugs, firearms and money laundering, is being held on $1 million bail in the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Barbershop#Robbery
Daily Voice

Boy Who OD'd On Bus Had Been Cleaning Uncle's Fentanyl Paraphernalia: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested for causing the fentanyl-overdose death of his 12-year-old nephew, authorities said. The boy had been directed by Troy Nokes, 35, of Blackwood, to clean fentanyl paraphernalia before he passed out on a school bus on Jan. 24, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Twp. Police Chief David Harkins.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Armor-Piercing Bullets, Glock Handgun, High Capacity Magazine, Drugs Seized by Brick Police

Armor-piercing bullets, drugs, a Glock handgun and a high-capacity magazine were among the items seized in a series of Jersey Shore arrests. On Friday, April 1 at 8:30 p.m., the Brick Police Department's Street Crimes Unit investigated suspicious activity in the Maple Leaf Apartment Complex. It resulted in a motor vehicle stop near Maple Avenue and Herbertsville Road.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Mail

Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years

A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

26-Year-Old Indicted For Rape, Robbery At Woodbury Hotel

A man has been indicted for allegedly attacking a woman at a Long Island Days Inn hotel, raping her, and stealing valuables, including jewelry and cash. Isaih Giles, age 26, address unknown, was arraigned Thursday, March 31 for the attack which took place in April 2021 in Nassau County in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, NY
Daily Voice

One Suspect Apprehended, Two At-Large After 'Forcible' Uniondale Robbery

One man is in custody and two suspects are at-large following a “forcible” robbery on Long Island, police said. A 56-year-old man was at his Uniondale home, located on Duryea Avenue, with a woman shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, April 4, a spokesperson from the Nassau County Police Department said, and as the latter was leaving his home, she called a man to notify him that she was leaving.
UNIONDALE, NY
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Police arrest, charge teen in fatal Bronx Dunkin’ shooting

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police arrested an 18-year-old woman Monday, charging her with murder in a Bronx shooting death. According to police, Santiana Rodriguez shot 24-year-old Stephaun Stuart March 18 after the two got into a dispute while waiting on line inside a East Gun Hill Road Dunkin’. Stuart was shot in the torso […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
249K+
Followers
39K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy