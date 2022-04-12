ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1970 Chevelle Is A Sleek Ghost On The Drag Strip

By John Puckett
 1 day ago
This all-original beast is a passionate ride for a real car enthusiast.

For many automotive enthusiasts like ourselves, one muscle car stands out among the rest as essentially the king of American performance. These cars combined a sleek body with a pretty high rolling stance to create something that stands out in today's car culture. You may have already guessed that we're talking about the second generation Chevelle, as it is a staple of the nation's automotive history. However, it's unlikely you've ever seen a car as well-put-together and truly aggressive as this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle. In addition, the vehicle is almost entirely original, making it the perfect opportunity for any savvy car buyer with a passion for all things vintage.

Coating the exterior of this classic racer is a deep Metallic Gray that wraps around the curvaceous body lines like water. This color keeps the design looking sleek and agile while the body itself projects a masculine stance. In addition, the car was made to take up as much space as possible while still retaining its performance and surprisingly capable handling abilities. This adds up to a vehicle that wouldn't seem out of place in a street racing film or at your local track meet. However, the car is not all about the looks, which becomes quite apparent when you look under the hood of this vintage beast.

Powering the Chevelle is a massive 396 ci V8 engine, the same powerhouse that pushed it through the factory gates in 1970. Nearly achieving the seemingly impossible goal of one horsepower per cubic inch of displacement, the car's engine boasts 375 horsepower. This is very well complimented by the 415 ft/lbs of torque available at an accessible 3,600 rpm. Overall, this is the perfect American performance vehicle for any car enthusiast looking for a classic car with the power to go head to head with any modern muscle car.

The Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction runs April 21-22 at the Carlisle Expo Center (100 K St. in Carlisle, PA).

This exciting live auction event runs in conjunction with Spring Carlisle, the world's largest automotive swap meet which is held on April 20-24 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (1000 Bryn Mawr Rd. in Carlisle, PA).

The Auction starts at 12 p.m. daily with pre-inspection available.

The Spring Carlisle Auction includes 400+ lots spanning all eras of automotive production with most lots selling at a reasonable price point for the first-time collector or those looking for a new vehicle to grow their collection.

By popular demand, an all-truck hour is planned for the event on April 21st at 4 p.m.. You can see the vehicles for sale here.

The best part is the reciprocating admission. See the auction and attend Spring Carlisle for one great price!

Carlisle Auctions has THREE ways to bid and buy – in person, on the phone and online. Call 717-960-6400 to learn more about consigning for the auction or to register to bid.

