The Stanley Quencher Is Sold Out Everywhere, But I Somehow Found It In Stock Here

A good set of knives is the foundation for all great cooking, and when it comes to quality cutlery, Zwilling is one of the absolute best brands out there. We’re huge fans of their signature chef’s knife and serrated utility knife, among many others, which is why we’re so excited to share that Zwilling’s spring factory sale is happening right now! For a limited time, you can get your hands on some of their most popular knives for a steal. Full disclosure: Each piece has some sort of visual imperfection (think missing packaging or minor marks), which is why they’re on sale. But trust us, they work just as well as their full-priced counterparts. Anytime this rare sale rolls around, items sell out fast, so we highly recommend you grab yours now while you can. Below, we picked out 10 of our favorite knives that you can snag for way, way less.

SHOPPING ・ 4 HOURS AGO