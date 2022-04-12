ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Stanley Quencher Is Sold Out Everywhere, But I Somehow Found It In Stock Here

By Erin Cavoto
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The always-sold-out, TikTok-famous Stanley Adventure Quencher has quickly become a star in its own right — the #stanleyquencher hashtag alone has over two million views! And with exciting drops like new spring colors and...

The Kitchn

Zwilling Is Having a Massive Sale on Their Best-Selling Knives — Grab Them Before They’re Gone

A good set of knives is the foundation for all great cooking, and when it comes to quality cutlery, Zwilling is one of the absolute best brands out there. We’re huge fans of their signature chef’s knife and serrated utility knife, among many others, which is why we’re so excited to share that Zwilling’s spring factory sale is happening right now! For a limited time, you can get your hands on some of their most popular knives for a steal. Full disclosure: Each piece has some sort of visual imperfection (think missing packaging or minor marks), which is why they’re on sale. But trust us, they work just as well as their full-priced counterparts. Anytime this rare sale rolls around, items sell out fast, so we highly recommend you grab yours now while you can. Below, we picked out 10 of our favorite knives that you can snag for way, way less.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

Bed Bath & Beyond’s Vacuum Sale Includes Unbeatable Deals on Shark, Bissell, and More Top Brands

Yet again, Bed Bath & Beyond is treating us to an amazing spring cleaning event: a huge vacuum sale! You’re not alone if you crave restocking your cleaning supplies once the weather starts to turn warm, especially if your old vacuum and mop need a refresh. It turns out spring cleaning is actually fun when you have the right gear! Whether you’re looking for the best kitchen vacuums, lightweight stick vacuums, or powerful upright vacuums for cleaning your entire house, you’ll find one here at a steal.
ELECTRONICS
The Kitchn

Macy’s Lowest Prices of the Season Sale Is On and These Are the 10 Deals You Shouldn’t Miss

Now that we’re in the full swing of spring, we’ve made progress with our spring cleaning to-do list and are finally ready for the fun part: upgrading our homes with new items that’ll make life easier (and prettier). While it can be overwhelming for our wallets to invest in a variety of new kitchen items at once, Macy’s is hosting a huge sale to help us out. Their Lowest Prices of the Season Sale, as its name suggests, offers some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen, so now is the perfect time to restock your kitchen with long-lasting, high-quality essentials you’ve been eyeing. You’ll want to shop the fan-favorite All-In-One-Pan, a best-selling Nespresso Vertuo Machine, and the top-notch Vitamix blender while they’re on major sale.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

10 Little Luxuries from Nordstrom’s Spring Sale, All Under $50

Now that the weather is finally warming up, there are sales happening left and right to help you refresh your home for the new season. There’s Bed Bath & Beyond’s vacuum event as well as huge deals on bestsellers from Staub and Le Creuset. Editor- and reader-favorite retailer Nordstrom has also joined the bandwagon with their highly anticipated spring sale, which includes majorly slashed prices on some useful and stylish home and kitchen finds. While we’ve already rounded up some of our favorite picks from the sale, we also wanted to shine some attention on more budget-friendly finds — all under $50— so you can refresh your kitchen without breaking the bank.
SHOPPING
#Stanley Cup#Stock
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
99.9 KTDY

Here’s Why Should You Order Hot Water with Every Restaurant Meal

A very dear friend of mine who spend decades working in the service industry as a waiter used to tell me the one thing that almost all servers loathed. That thing was when someone would order hot tea service. Yeah, we drink iced-tea down here. So, the occasion to bring out the teapot, bags, and accompanying paraphernalia is usually a hassle for most of today's servers.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Chocolate Snack Cake Product

Federal health officials announced a recall of popular chocolate cake products sold in the region due to undeclared allergens. Kentucky-based Tova Industries is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) because it contains undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared. In total,...
FOOD SAFETY
GreenwichTime

People are Reselling This McDonald's Menu Item for Hundreds Online. Now It's Coming Back to Menus -- And the Internet is Bracing Itself for the Craze

McDonald’s fans are known to form cult-like followings around limited edition menu items arguably moreso than customers of any other fast-food chain (don’t come for us, Taco Bell fanatics.) With the annual craze that surrounds the St. Patrick’s Day-adjacent release of the Shamrock Shake, to the commotion caused...
INTERNET
BGR.com

This best-selling nonstick frying pan is $14 and shoppers are obsessed

You undoubtedly have a routine that involves some amount of research before you make a purchase online. We all do. It doesn’t matter if it’s a big purchase or a small one. The bottom line is that you want to make sure you’re getting your money’s worth. When someone says they found the best nonstick frying pan, you’re not simply going to take their word for it.
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

I’m a Registered Dietician and I Buy This Costco Frozen Dinner on Repeat

The freezer section at Costco is legendary. It’s the first place I turn to stock up on frozen fruits and vegetables in the cold winter months. It’s also where I go to find crowd-pleasing appetizers and the best dinner shortcuts. Turns out, one of those dinner shortcuts has become such a hit in my household, it won over my picky daughter and my even pickier husband. Honestly, I never would have guessed it. Mostly because I didn’t even know what I was buying at the time (more on that below). That’s how good Costco’s frozen finds are! You can kind of just trust that whatever you’re buying is going to be good! Allow me to explain.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Disappointing Reason An Aldi Store Has No Steaks On Its Shelves

Nowadays, trips to the grocery store might have us contemplating if it's actually cheaper to spend all the time and effort preparing food at home instead of going out to eat. According to the USDA's Economic Research Service's March report, food prices will likely rise 4.5% to 5% across the board in 2022 (via USA Today). Items like meat have especially been affected, with beef prices rising by 22.8% to 43.9% over the past year (via Spectrum News 1). On top of that, recent years have seen tens of millions of Americans face financial hardship and the threat of hunger (via The Washington Post). Against the backdrop of those difficulties, increasing numbers of people have resorted to extreme measures to get food on the table.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Why You Might See Fewer Totino's And Pillsbury Products At The Grocery Store

Supply chain problems continue to impact food companies and grocery stores nationwide. Reuters found that the Omicron wave back in January contributed to massive produce shortages, particularly along the West Coast. The price of transporting the food also skyrocketed, and even if shoppers could get ahold of their favorite products they potentially had to deal with a much higher price tag.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Complex

Just 3 Kmarts Will Remain of the Former Retail Giant in the Entire U.S. After a New Jersey Store Closes

The demise of Kmart continues this week, as the former retail giant announced the closure of one of its last four remaining stores. The Associated Press reports the Avenel, New Jersey location will close permanently on April 16, leaving just three Kmarts in the United States. The remaining stores are in Westwood, NJ, Bridgehampton on Long Island, and Miami.
WESTWOOD, NJ
The Kitchn

The Amazing $11 Cleaning Kit That Keeps My Glass Stovetop Looking Like New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My husband and I are pretty good about keeping our glass stovetop clean, giving it a quick wipe-down after every cooking session. But leave it to my mom to show me how much cleaner it could actually be, with the help of the Cerama Bryte Cooktop Cleaning Kit.
ELECTRONICS
