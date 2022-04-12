Heroin & cash seized during warrant execution in Utica
By Thad Randazzo
cnyhomepage.com
1 day ago
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been given multiple drug charges after a warrant execution on Monday, April 11th. According to police, after receiving repeated complaints that narcotics...
It seems like every week we are hearing about a drug bust in Danbury or New Milford and you can add another one to the list. According to a press release from the Danbury Police Department, authorities say Joseph Losgar was arrested Tuesday (3/22/22) and now faces a variety of drug related charges including:
NEW HOLLAND, PA — An arrest warrant has been issued for 57-year-old Donna Sumner of Nottingham Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania, states the New Holland Police Department. Sumner is charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and related offenses. Authorities state that on March 17, 2022, at approximately 11:11...
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the sentencing of a man they say played a role in a methamphetamine and heroin trafficking conspiracy across NEPA. According to the US Attorney John C. Gurganus, Rudolph Ford, 33, of Olyphant, previously pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute between 350-500 grams of crystal methamphetamine and […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A mother in Alabama was arrested Thursday after her newborn baby girl died. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said Amanda Malpas, 34, was using heroin and other drugs her entire pregnancy. Paramedics said they found Malpas in her kitchen holding the infant she had just birthed — with a needle still in her arm.
Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
A doctor and her roommate have been accused of drug distribution after one sold 150 grams of cocaine to an undercover officer, and $15,000 in drugs were found in their home, authorities in Hudson County said. A raid of 38-year-old Elizabeth Johnson and 31-year-old Serge Corporan's Hoboken apartment turned up...
The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and United State Marshals Service (USMS) are now involved in the search for Ella Goodie, who went missing on March 9 when she was contracted to drive a man to Houston, and the person of interest in the case, Brandon Francisco, who is believed to be the last person who was in contact with her.
A 24-year-old Pennsylvania man is facing third-degree murder charges after he slammed his infant son face-first onto a bed. FOX29 reported that according to investigators, David Moyer was caring for his 6-week-old son when the child vomited on him. Moyer “forcibly” put the child down face-first on a bed and left him there for 20 […]
Three family members have been charged in the death of an infant who had fentanyl in his system, authorities in Bucks County said.Donna Westmoreland, who was was previously appointed as the four-month-old baby's foster mother, violated a court order on Friday, Jan. 7, when she left her grandson uns…
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Buffalo men who were admitted to the Erie County Holding Center Thursday were arrested on drug charges following a search of cells that night. According to the Erie County Sheriff, the jail’s K9, Loki, was deployed to the cell of Jovann Paige, 26, after the smell of burnt marijuana was […]
A man caught illegally fly-tipping household and garden waste by a hidden council camera has been jailed for six weeks. Graham Swinbourne, 39, convinced a homeowner he would dispose of their rubbish lawfully before driving a short distance to a country lane near Gravesend in Kent. Surveillance footage shows him...
CHICAGO - Less than two years after being paroled in the fatal stabbing of her then-boyfriend, a 55-year-old woman has been accused of stabbing another man in the neck after they broke up earlier this month. Veronica Wilson, from the South Austin neighborhood, was arrested Friday and charged with felony...
(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks man who was found in an alley back in February has had his cause of death released. The Grand Forks Police Department says Anthony Valdez died of hypothermia, and his death is being ruled accidental. The 26-year-old was originally found in the alley...
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police announced they arrested four men following a drug investigation. Authorities state that on March 16 at approximately 1:03 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Anchorage Street in reference to a drug investigation. Police took four subjects – 48-year-old Hendrix Anderson, 24-year-old Quamier Young, 25-year-old Elijah Ralph of New Castle, and 56-year-old Kelvin Ewell – into custody without incident. Officers recovered 1,564 grams of marijuana, 7 ounces of Promethazine, 6.5 Oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia, .40-caliber ammunition and $2,607 in currency.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police announced two arrests Thursday in connection to the abduction of a 3-month-old baby that prompted an Amber Alert Wednesday, March 23. Authorities say a 14-year-old and 16-year-old girl were arrested in connection to the abduction of Anthony Crudup Jr. Anthony was found safe in...
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday, officers from Scranton Police’s Special Investigations Division (SID) arrested a man on drug trafficking charges. According to a news release, police arrested Shawn Tyrell Nelson, 36, on Prospect Avenue in Scranton, for selling heroin and methamphetamine in and also around the City of Scranton. SID officers say they […]
Reports said a North Hartford Avenue woman Thursday was booked into the Mahoning County Jail after she assaulted the manager of a West Side liquor store after the manager asked her to stop screaming into her cell phone.
Comments / 0